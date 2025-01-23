Ex-US Army attorney gets imprisoned for ruining DoD materials

(MENAFN) A former US officer and attorney, Manfredo Martin-Michael Madrigal III, has been sentenced to 54 months in prison for deliberately deleting Army materials. Madrigal, 38, claimed the actions were due to PTSD-related alcohol issues. He also lied about contacting a foreign national, despite having called the Russian embassy in Washington DC.



Madrigal was assigned to the US Army Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Center and School in February 2022, where he developed training materials. Prior to this, he had served in sensitive overseas operations as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He had previously come under scrutiny for failing to report a DUI arrest.



While under investigation, Madrigal deleted training materials and filmed himself doing so, sending the footage to his former romantic partner. In the video, he expressed disdain for the US Army and sent a cryptic message claiming Russia had reached out to him. Madrigal also falsely claimed in official paperwork and to the FBI that he had not contacted foreign nationals.



Arrested in August 2022 on cyberstalking charges, Madrigal was later indicted on several counts, including damaging US property and making false statements. In July 2024, he pleaded guilty to four charges. His lawyer argued that the materials he destroyed were “benign and redundant.”

