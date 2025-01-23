Piton Therapeutics Welcomes Esteemed Leaders To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Welcoming Dr. Zhao to the Board of Directors

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Piton Therapeutics, an AI-powered leader in precision therapeutics targeting the gut-brain axis, is proud to announce significant milestones in its journey to revolutionize the of chronic diseases with unmet clinical needs.Piton Therapeutics is honored to welcome Dr. Zhao to its Board of Directors. A visionary leader in biotechnology, Dr. Zhao co-founded ProfoundBio in 2018 and served as its Chairman and CEO, guiding the company to its $1.8 billion acquisition by Genmab earlier this year.Dr. Zhao's extensive career includes leadership roles at Seagen, where he was instrumental in developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and Merck, where he specialized in clinical pharmacokinetics. A graduate of Peking University with a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin, Dr. Zhao also completed postdoctoral research at SUNY Buffalo.Dr. Zhao's strategic insight and proven track record in guiding biotech companies to success make him an invaluable addition to Piton's leadership. His belief in Piton's mission and potential underscores the company's ambition to become a leader in precision therapeutics and achieve transformative growth.Welcoming Dr. Michael Hadjisavas as Board Member and Strategic AdvisorPiton is equally delighted to welcome Michael Hadjisavas, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors and as a Strategic Advisor. With over 20 years of experience in the Life Sciences, Applied Markets, and Diagnostics industries, Dr. Hadjisavas has been a driving force behind innovations in genomics, translational research, bioinformatics, and molecular diagnostics.Currently serving as Vice President of Assay Technologies and Head of Life Sciences Portfolio Strategy at QIAGEN, Inc., Dr. Hadjisavas has held executive roles at Abcam PLC, Gen-Probe/Hologic, Life Technologies/Thermo Fisher, and Sigma-Aldrich. His commercial and operational expertise spans systems, consumables, and software portfolios for research, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic segments.“Both Dr. Zhao and Dr. Hadjisavas bring exceptional leadership, industry expertise, and strategic vision to Piton's Board,” said Peter LaCrosse, Chief Operating Officer of Piton Therapeutics.“Their contributions will be pivotal as we advance our pipeline of precision therapeutics and work to address significant unmet clinical needs.”About Piton TherapeuticsPiton Therapeutics develops first-in-class, precision therapeutics targeting pathogenic mechanisms in the gut microbiome to treat complicated diseases such as Ulcerative Colitis, , Autism Spectrum Disorder, Type 2 Diabetes, and Parkinson's Disease. Unlike traditional microbiome companies, Piton focuses on targeted small- and large-molecule drugs with defined mechanisms of action, guided by its proprietary AI-based Drug Discovery platform.Piton's unique platform leverages advanced analytics and AI algorithms to identify disease-causing mechanisms within the gut microbiome, enabling the discovery of novel therapeutics that minimize adverse effects while maximizing efficacy.A Global Leader in Precision TherapeuticsWith a steadfast commitment to innovation and addressing unmet clinical needs, Piton is poised to transform the landscape of precision medicine by harnessing the gut microbiome's role in disease.

