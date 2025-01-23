Orban sharply criticizes Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has sharply criticized Ukraine, demanding that Kyiv show "respect" towards Hungary and Slovakia, asserting that the country cannot dictate terms to EU members. Speaking at a press conference in Bratislava on Tuesday after meeting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Orban stated that Hungary and Slovakia are willing to engage respectfully with Ukraine, but only if Ukraine reciprocates that respect.



Orban condemned Ukraine's approach to its relationships with Central European nations, saying, "They cannot behave as if Bratislava and Budapest should dance to their tune." He also argued that Ukraine, already struggling in its war with Russia and facing significant territorial and industrial losses, should not act as if it holds power over others.



Orban warned that if Ukraine continues with an aggressive stance, it could isolate itself and provoke retaliatory actions from Hungary and Slovakia. Relations between Ukraine and these two countries have been strained, with both leaders refusing to send military aid to Kyiv and criticizing EU sanctions on Russia. They have also opposed the economic damage caused by these sanctions and advocated for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.



Tensions have risen further due to a dispute over energy, as Ukraine decided not to renew the contract to transport Russian natural gas through its territory to Central Europe. This decision has had a significant impact on Slovakia, which relied heavily on this gas supply. Fico has threatened to withhold financial aid unless Ukraine renews the gas transit agreement.

