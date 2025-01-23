Top Putin aide refers to statements of phone call with Trump

(MENAFN) Russia has not yet received any official contact from the White House regarding a scheduled phone call between Presidents Vladimir and Donald Trump, according to Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy aide. Ushakov spoke to reporters on Tuesday, commenting on reports that suggested Trump’s administration was considering a phone call with Putin as part of efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.



Ushakov acknowledged that Moscow had seen reports of potential dialogue but emphasized that Russia would be open to discussions if the U.S. demonstrated genuine interest. This comes after CNN reported that Trump’s team was preparing for a phone call with Russia, though it remained unclear when it would occur.



The potential phone call marks a departure from the approach of Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, who has not spoken to Putin in nearly three years. Earlier this month, Trump expressed his intent to speak with Putin, and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Putin's willingness to engage without preconditions.



Trump has frequently stated his desire to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine quickly, suggesting he could negotiate peace within a matter of days or weeks. Some of his recent statements and nominations, such as the appointment of retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg to oversee Ukraine talks, indicate that his administration is already considering a peace plan involving a ceasefire and a demilitarized zone.

