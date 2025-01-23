Trump initiates sweeping border restriction

(MENAFN) President Donald Trump, on his first day in office, signed a series of executive orders aimed at tackling illegal immigration and strengthening security along the US-Mexico border. In his inaugural address, emphasized his commitment to defending the country from external threats, referring to the situation at the southern border as an "invasion."



The measures include declaring a national emergency at the border, designating drug cartels and criminal gangs as foreign organizations, and ending automatic birthright citizenship for children born to non-citizen or non-permanent resident parents. Trump asserted that the border is being overrun by criminal elements, human traffickers, terrorists, and illicit drugs, leading to chaos and suffering in the country.



The national emergency declaration allows the US military to plan for troop deployments at the border. Additionally, designating cartels and gangs as terrorist organizations would allow the government to prosecute individuals aiding them and potentially deport those designated as enemies.



The executive order ending birthright citizenship has sparked immediate backlash, with rights groups such as the ACLU filing a lawsuit, arguing that it violates the 14th Amendment and undermines American values.

