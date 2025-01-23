عربي


Azerbaijan Involves 13,000 People With Disabilities In Employment Programs

1/23/2025 7:07:00 AM

1/23/2025 7:07:00 AM

Last year, around 13,000 people with disabilities participated in employment events, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of labor and Social Protection of the Population.

It was reported that the State Employment Agency under the Ministry prioritizes vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, in providing employment services.

Of the 13,000 individuals, approximately 10,900 were successfully placed in suitable jobs.

Additionally, 1,500 people with disabilities were included in the self-employment program, where they were provided with goods and materials to establish their own small farms.

Last year, about 500 people with disabilities also participated in vocational training programs designed to meet the needs of the labor market.

MENAFN23012025000195011045ID1109121703


AzerNews

