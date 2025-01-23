Azerbaijan Involves 13,000 People With Disabilities In Employment Programs
Date
1/23/2025 7:07:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Last year, around 13,000 people with disabilities participated
in employment events, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry of labor and Social Protection of the Population.
It was reported that the State Employment Agency under the
Ministry prioritizes vulnerable groups, including persons with
disabilities, in providing employment services.
Of the 13,000 individuals, approximately 10,900 were
successfully placed in suitable jobs.
Additionally, 1,500 people with disabilities were included in
the self-employment program, where they were provided with goods
and materials to establish their own small farms.
Last year, about 500 people with disabilities also participated
in vocational training programs designed to meet the needs of the
labor market.
