SAB BIO Announces R&D Webinar Event To Review Phase 1 Topline Results For SAB-142, A Disease-Modifying T1D Therapy

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB BIO (Nasdaq: SABS ), (“SAB” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a immunotherapy that is developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) for delaying the onset or progression of type 1 (T1D), announced today that the Company will host a Research and Development webinar on January 28, 2025 to discuss the topline data for Phase 1 clinical trial for its lead candidate, SAB-142. The webinar will feature presentations from SAB BIO's management team and T1D Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Michael Haller, MD, the division chief of the Pediatric Endocrinology Division at the University of Florida and Silverstein Family Eminent Scholar Chair in Pediatric Endocrinology.

Webinar Details and Registration Information

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Time: 8:00 am ET

Register for the event here or join the conference call through the Events section of the SAB BIO Company website.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. A replay of the call will be available in the Presentation section of the SAB BIO Company website upon conclusion of the event.

About the Phase 1 Trial for SAB-142

The Phase 1 trial of SAB-142 is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single-ascending dose, adaptive design clinical study in healthy volunteers and participants with T1D. The objectives of the study include establishing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), immunogenicity and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile for SAB-142.

“I look forward to sharing topline results of our Phase 1 trial for SAB-142 alongside an internationally recognized expert in diabetes research, Dr. Michael Haller,” stated Samuel J. Reich, Chairman and CEO of SAB BIO.“SAB-142 is a therapy with the potential to transform patients' lives through the delay or prevention of the onset of type 1 diabetes, and this event will be an opportunity to discuss clinical milestones and in-depth data results of this important trial.”

About SAB BIO

SAB BIO (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing human, multi- targeted, high-potency immunoglobulins (IgGs), without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma, to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company's lead asset, SAB-142, targets T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) BovineTM, the only transgenic animal with a human artificial chromosome, SAB's DiversitAbTM drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, human IgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases without the need for convalescent plasma or human donors. For more information on SAB, visit: and follow SAB on X and LinkedIn.

