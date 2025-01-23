Ongoing, tense wait for return of abductees is causing anxiety

(MENAFN) The ongoing and tense wait for the return of abductees is causing anxiety and uncertainty, with each week bringing new concerns. Questions loom: Will the captives be released soon? Is there a delay due to technical reasons, or is something more fundamental at play? The looming fear of escalation or the hope for reconstruction remains a topic of intense speculation. As each week passes, the cycle continues with Hamas' celebrations and processions, followed by the somber returns of those taken, and the ongoing display of weapons. While families eagerly await the return of their loved ones, the phrase "now" is a distant reality in the prime minister's eyes, as he cautions against rushed negotiations. A painful, unforgiving agreement full of risks seems to be taking shape, with the goal of returning the captives and preserving political unity, yet the outcome is still uncertain.



The agreement in its current form needs adjustments before it falls apart under its own weight. The key to success is clear: an all-for-all exchange that ends the war immediately, without prolonging the uncertainty. If the second phase of the agreement succeeds, the Israeli army will withdraw from Gaza, the ceasefire will become permanent, and all captives and prisoners will be freed. However, the longer the agreement is delayed, the more likely Hamas will strengthen its control over Gaza, including the distribution of aid and reconstruction efforts. Currently, Hamas is responsible for distributing aid in Gaza, and while Egypt has proposed a civil administration committee under Palestinian Authority oversight, Mahmoud Abbas fears that this could lead to a partition of Palestine. A compromise solution could help maintain the Palestinian Authority's status just before Hamas gains full control of Gaza. As the 16th day of the agreement approaches, discussions about the second phase should begin now to avoid further delays and missed opportunities. An expedited plan to end the abduction crisis and lay the foundation for civilian governance in Gaza is crucial to preventing another missed chance for peace and stability.

