Trump implements new restrictions on refugees entering country

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a memo issued by the U.S. revealed that President Donald has implemented new restrictions on refugees entering the country, as part of a broader immigration crackdown. The memo stated that all pre-arranged flights for refugees coming to the U.S. have been canceled, following an executive order signed by Trump just hours after his inauguration on Monday. The memo, which was sent by the State Department to organizations assisting newcomers, also requested that the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) halt the transfer of refugees to transit centers, and it announced that all case processing for refugees had been suspended.



Refugees who have already entered the U.S. will continue to receive services under the approved program. Trump has long promised to take action against illegal immigration, and this latest move affects even legal immigration pathways for people fleeing war, persecution, or disasters. In his executive order, Trump confirmed that refugee admissions will be suspended starting January 27, and he called for a report on how the program could be modified, potentially involving greater input from state and local authorities. Additionally, the order reversed a policy from his predecessor, Joe Biden, which considered the effects of climate change on refugee admissions.

