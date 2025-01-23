Wool Insulation Market To Exceed $4.47 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major wool insulation participants include Armacell, BASF, Fletcher Insulation, Greenfiber, Huntsman International LLC, Isover, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Pittsburg Corning, Promat International, Rockwool International A/S, Saint-Gobain, Soprema.

Jan. 23, 2025



The wool insulation market is predicted to hit USD 4.47 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights As awareness of the benefits of natural materials in increases, wool insulation is becoming more popular. Its ability to regulate humidity and improve indoor air quality is gaining attention, particularly in markets where wellness and indoor environmental quality are prioritized. These unique properties are driving the growth of the market, especially as consumers seek healthier living environments.

The wool insulation market from mineral wool insulation segment was reached USD 2.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2032. Mineral wool insulation, including glass wool and rock wool, is known for its exceptional thermal performance, making it a preferred choice in both residential and commercial construction. As energy efficiency becomes a higher priority in building projects, the demand for mineral wool insulation continues to rise, further supporting the market's growth.

The residential sector dominated the wool insulation market in 2023, accounting for a 57% share. This segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2032. Wool insulation's natural ability to control moisture and prevent mold and mildew growth makes it an ideal solution for homeowners seeking comfort and health benefits. Additionally, retrofitting older homes to improve insulation is gaining momentum. Homeowners are increasingly looking for sustainable, cost-effective methods to enhance the energy efficiency of their existing properties, which is further driving demand for wool insulation in residential applications.

U.S. wool insulation market generated USD 635 million in 2023 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2032. The popularity of wool insulation in the U.S. is largely driven by its hypoallergenic properties and its ability to regulate moisture which contribute to improved indoor air quality. The growQing focus on health-conscious construction, especially residential projects, is a significant factor in the market's growth. Additionally, there has been an uptick in home renovations and retrofitting projects, as homeowners look to increase the energy efficiency of their older homes, further fueling the demand for wool insulation.

