Official Opening Of The Korean WISESTONE U Office In Uzbekistan

Official Opening of the Korean WISESTONE U Office

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Official Opening of the Korean WISESTONE U OfficeOn January 21, the official opening ceremony of WISESTONE U, a new technological enterprise, took place at Inha University in Tashkent. This company is dedicated to fostering the development of digital technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and the export of IT services within Uzbekistan.The ceremony featured speeches from Muzaffar Jalolov, Rector of Inha University in Tashkent; Aziz Atabekov, a representative of the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan; and Makhliyo Muksinova, Services Export Development Director at IT Park Uzbekistan.Why is this important?WISESTONE, a leading South Korean provider of software services, specializes in quality assurance testing, consultancy, and technological solutions across various industries. Since its inception in 2007, WISESTONE has been offering software testing solutions and services, growing into a prominent IT company with branches in China and Vietnam.Following the opening remarks delivered by the event's host, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, attended by Kim In Sok, CEO of WISESTONE U. Distinguished guests, including representatives from organizations such as PDP Ecosystem, Hancom Academy Uzbekistan, and GeoTwo Information Technology, extended their congratulations to the leadership on this momentous occasion.In his keynote address, Kim In-Sok, CEO of WISESTONE U, emphasized the importance of technological innovation and education in Uzbekistan, highlighting the strategic significance of the local market in expanding the company's global presence. He elaborated on the company's initiatives to enhance the capabilities of specialists in digital technologies and prepare highly qualified professionals for the international labor market.Makhliyo Muksinova, Services Export Development Director at IT Park Uzbekistan, underscored the significance of WISESTONE U's launch, calling it a pivotal event that will open new horizons for the development of Uzbekistan's technology and AI sectors. She assured IT Park's commitment to supporting the company's initiatives at all stages and collaborating on large-scale projects aimed at improving specialist qualifications and advancing digital technologies in the country."Collaboration with renowned companies such as WISESTONE U not only strengthens Uzbekistan's position on the international stage but also creates unparalleled opportunities for innovation and growth. At IT Park, we stand ready to support initiatives that new frontiers for technological advancement, enhance professional qualifications, and transform the country into a high-tech hub", stated Makhliyo Muksinova.The opening of WISESTONE U in Uzbekistan represents a vital step in reinforcing international cooperation and advancing digital technologies in the country. Joint efforts with partners such as IT Park Uzbekistan will contribute to cultivate a highly skilled workforce, create new employment opportunities, positively impacting Uzbekistan's economy and its digital future.

