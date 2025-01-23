10-Year-Old Atiqa Mir From J & K Set To Become First Indian Female To Race In World Series Karting

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

10-Year-Old Atiqa Mir From Kashmir Set To Become First Indian Female To Race In World Series Karting

M uro Leccesse (Italy)- India's 10-year-old karting sensation Atiqa Mir is set to become the first female from the country to race in the World Series Karting (WSK) Championships after being signed by 29-time champions Babyrace for a full season.

This was after her impressive results in a test session conducted at La Conca circuit in south of Italy. The racer from Jammu and Kashmir will also be the only female in the Mini class having a highly competitive grid of over 60 karts.

She will race in all three WSK Championships this year: the WSK Super Master Series, the WSK Euro Series and the WSK Final Cup as a debutant.

The first of these three races, WSK Super Series Master Series, will be held over the weekend.

“I am super thrilled to get this opportunity to drive with in WSK with Babyrace. This will be the highest level of karting I have ever driven in. I will have to learn a lot of circuits and driving in the winter will be a challenge but I am up for it,” said Atiqa.

WSK is considered as the pinnacle of karting which attracts the best driving talent, the top kart manufacturers and engine manufacturers from the world over.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is among the host of drivers that have raced in WSK in their formative years.

Like Verstappen, Atiqa too hails from a racing family. Her father Asif Nazir is India's first National Karting Champion and Formula Asia Vice Champion.

He will be by Atiqa's side when she competes in Italy this weekend.

“Atiqa has managed to move up to the highest level of karting through her hard work and dedication.

“It will be tough for her racing against this quality of field. She has to learn new tracks, new conditions and adapt herself to this new environment. It will be challenging and a learning year for her,” said Nazir.