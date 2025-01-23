Heli Service To Kashmir's Snowbound Border Areas Soon, Trail Run Conducted In Gurez
Date
1/23/2025 5:04:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to launch helicopter services to remote area, including Gurez, Karnah, and Tangdhar, to ensure connectivity to these snowbound areas.
An official said that a private Jet Serve Aviation company conducted a trial run for a helicopter service to Gurez Valley today.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the trial run was conducted in the Bagtore area of Gurez and helicopter service to Bagtore, Baduaab, Dawar, and Badugaam villages will start soon. Similar trials will be conducted in other snowbound areas, including Karnah and Tangdhar, he said, as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He official said that the service has been introduced to assess the feasibility of providing aerial connectivity during emergencies.
The helicopter service will primarily cater to emergency evacuations of patients, government employees, and students, among others, the official added.
Read Also
Light Rains, Snow In Kashmir Till Jan 31: MeT
Cold Conditions Intensify In Kashmir, Temperature Drops After Snowfall
Heavy snowfall has left these areas out of bounds as Bandipora-Gurez, Kupwara-Tangdhar, and Karnah-Chowkibal roads remain closed.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23012025000215011059ID1109121213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.