Emirates To Bring Premium Economy Service To Brisbane

Dubai: Emirates has announced that it will offer its latest product, Premium between Dubai and Brisbane three times a week, starting from 1 February 2025.

With the introduction of the Premium Economy Brisbane will join Sydney and Melbourne in Emirates' Australian to be served by retrofitted aircraft equipped with the airline's award-winning product.

By 1 April 2025, Emirates will be serving Australia with close to 4,000 Premium Economy seats, via two daily services from Sydney and two daily services from Melbourne, with a third Melbourne service launching on 30 March 2025 with a retrofitted Boeing 777, in addition to the Brisbane service.

Onboard, Premium Economy customers can experience quiet luxury 19.5 inch seat is designed to provide optimal comfort and support, with 6-way adjustable headrests, a footrest and a generous recline. Each seat has a 13.3 inch screen, in addition to in-seat charging points and a wood-finished side cocktail table.

The Premium Economy dining experience includes a welcome drink served in fine glassware, and a selection of meals made with seasonal ingredients, served on Royal Doulton china tableware with stainless-steel cutlery. Premium Economy customers are also offered an extended beverage list.

Customers also receive complimentary amenity kits made with sustainable and recycled materials, alongside sustainably made blankets and a generously sized pillow, both designed uniquely for Premium Economy.

Emirates has been serving Brisbane for more than 22 years and currently operates double daily flights between Dubai and Brisbane. The airline operates 77 weekly flights connecting Australia's five largest cities - Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, to over 140 destinations global destinations via Dubai.

