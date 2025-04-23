Israeli Occupation Deliberately Destroyed Heavy Equipment Designated For Humanitarian Relief

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Director of Supply and Equipment at the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza Mohammed Al Mughair, said that the Israeli occupation army destroyed last night, in several violent raids, bulldozers and heavy equipment designated for rescue operations and the recovery of the bodies of victims and the wounded from under the rubble of destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Mughair said that the raids resulted in the destruction of nine large bulldozers after they were targeted inside the Jabalia Municipality headquarters in the northern Gaza Strip.

He noted that the nine pieces of equipment were brought in two batches during the recent ceasefire.

He added that civil defense crews used bulldozers to retrieve the bodies and remains of martyrs from under the rubble and to clear roads to improve response times in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al Mughair emphasized that the Israeli occupation's targeting of these equipment and bulldozers, as well as others belonging to municipalities in Gaza, is a clear violation of the 1977 Additional Annex on Humanitarian Intervention, which stipulates the protection of civil defense equipment and vehicles.

For its part, the Palestinian Center for Missing and Forcibly Disappeared Persons condemned the crime of destroying bulldozers and heavy equipment by the occupation forces, which were designated for rescue operations, recovering the bodies of victims, and rescuing the injured from under the rubble of destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip.

The center explained in a press release that this deliberate targeting comes despite repeated appeals by local and international bodies, including an appeal launched by the center in recent days to the international community and United Nations organizations to allow the entry of this equipment into the besieged Gaza Strip to help recover the bodies of missing children under the rubble.