Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets US State Department Officials

2025-04-23 04:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met in Washington with Presidential Envoy and Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos, Deputy Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Troy Fitrell, and HE Senior Bureau Official of the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs at the US State Department Timothy A. Lenderking.
The meetings focused on the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States, and explored avenues to further support and strengthen them. Discussions also addressed the latest developments in the Middle East and Africa, along with a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

