Rubio, Witkoff plan on skipping London Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not attend the upcoming Ukraine discussions in London, despite earlier plans, as confirmed by the State Department. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, has also withdrawn from the talks and is expected to visit Moscow instead, according to The Financial Times.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce explained that Rubio’s absence was due to scheduling conflicts, emphasizing that this does not reflect a change in the U.S. commitment to the peace process. "Secretary Rubio is a busy man, and certain plans are conditional," Bruce stated, clarifying that his absence was related to logistical issues and not a shift in U.S. policy.
General Keith Kellogg, another envoy from the Trump administration, will represent the U.S. at the London talks, which will include officials from the UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine. These countries are known for their continued military support for Ukraine.
The London meeting follows discussions in Paris last week, where Rubio and Witkoff met with European and Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reportedly told the U.S. envoys that Ukraine is "90%" aligned with the proposed peace framework, though the specifics of the plan remain undisclosed.
Sources indicate that the U.S. proposals may include formal recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and the potential lifting of sanctions on Moscow. Meanwhile, The Financial Times reports that Russia is willing to halt hostilities along the current front lines as part of the peace efforts.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised the public to rely on official sources regarding U.S.–Russia negotiations, cautioning against fake news from unreliable outlets. Both Washington and Moscow confirmed that Witkoff will travel to Russia later this week for further discussions.
Moscow has consistently stated that the status of Crimea, which joined Russia in 2014 following a referendum, as well as the four other regions that voted to join Russia in 2022, is non-negotiable. Russian officials maintain that acknowledging the current realities is key to achieving lasting peace.
