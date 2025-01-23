Date
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - NGEx Minerals Ltd. : Provided the second update on its ongoing Phase 3 drill program at the 100% owned Lunahuasi high-grade copper-gold-silver project in San Juan, Argentina. drilling started in mid-October 2024, and six diamond drill rigs are currently working on the project. Due to positive initial results from the program, two additional drills are scheduled to be added in February, and the planned program has been expanded from 20,000m to 25,000m. NGEx Minerals Ltd.
shares T are trading unchanged at $14.60.
