(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Primaris Trust : Has agreed to acquire a 50% interest in Southgate Centre in Edmonton, Alberta and 100% ownership interest in Oshawa Centre in Oshawa, Ontario, for aggregate consideration of $585.0 million, to be satisfied by a combination of cash and equity, subject to certain conditions. The Acquisitions continue to build upon Primaris' track record of successfully executing on its well defined growth strategy focused on leading shopping centres in growing Canadian markets. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading down $0.23 at $14.35.



