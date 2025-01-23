Sheikha Alya, UN Mideast Envoy, Humanitarian Coordinator For Gaza Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani held a virtual meeting yesterday with UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Middle East and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, HE Sigrid Kaag.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the success of Qatar's efforts -within the framework of joint mediation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the US- in reaching a ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.

The Qatar's Permanent Representative to UN stressed the necessity of ensuring the implementation of the agreement in all its stages, which will be bound to lead to a sustainable ceasefire, paving the way for a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian cause, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and on the basis of the vision of a two-state solution.