Hand Help Inc., To Provide Free Hand Surgery Care To Children And Adults In St Lucia

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Hand Help Inc., recently announced preparation for the next volunteer hand surgery mission April 5-13, 2025 to Owen King EU Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia.

Founded in 2000, Hand Help Inc., has hosted 21 international surgery missions and provided FREE hand care and surgery to thousands of children around the globe. In a typical mission, we screen ~200 children and perform 80-100 surgical operations per week, supported by the Hand Help Inc., mission statement –“ We provide volunteer surgical expeditions to developing nations to perform hand surgery for people who otherwise may not be helped .”

Building on Hand Help Inc., lasting legacy, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs, (MOH) in Saint Lucia will host Hand Help Inc., team members to bring equipment and medical supplies, and to directly enable the hand surgery missions“to provide free specialized hand surgery care to children and adults while equipping local healthcare professionals with advanced skills and training to enhance long-term patient care,” the MOH said.“ From April 6 – 13, 2025, at the Millennium Heights Medical Complex and St Jude Hospital.”

MOH has advised in a press release on January 22, 2025, that:“To ensure inclusive access, individuals with upper extremity or hand-related health concerns are encouraged to register at their nearest Wellness Centre, Polyclinic, or Community Hospital between February 3 and March 31, 2025. Pre-assessment clinics will also be held at the Owen King EU Hospital and St Jude Hospital on designated dates in February and March. Patients with scheduled appointments are advised to bring all diagnostic results and relevant medical records to their review sessions.”

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Sharon Belmar-George emphasizing the Mission's comprehensive scope, explained:

“This initiative is not just about providing free surgical care but also about building capacity within our healthcare system. By integrating medical education and training for local clinical staff, we are ensuring the long-term benefits of this mission extend far beyond the week of surgeries. This collaboration strengthens our ability to manage similar cases in the future.”

“This commitment to inclusivity and accessibility indeed reflects our commitment to improving healthcare access for all. By working with public and private healthcare providers, we aim to ensure that every resident, regardless of financial means, can benefit from world-class surgical care. This is an unparalleled opportunity to transform lives and strengthen our healthcare system,” CMO, Dr Belmar-George stated.

The MOH also advised that it“remains committed to enhancing healthcare outcomes and promoting community well-being through impactful initiatives like this [Hand Help Inc.,] mission.”

