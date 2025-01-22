Zelensky Discusses Continued Assistance To Ukraine With Swedish PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed continued assistance to Ukraine with Prime of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

The head of the Ukrainian state wrote this on social , Ukrinform reports.

“Together with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, we discussed continued assistance to our state. We deeply appreciate everything Sweden has already done to support Ukraine, particularly enhancing our air defense and investing in defense production,” Zelensky wrote.

He noted that it is crucial to further strengthen Ukraine's position, as this will help bring a just and lasting peace closer for all of Europe.

As reported, in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković discussed security cooperation and further cooperation in the defense sector.

Photo: President's Office