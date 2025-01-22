عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Discusses Continued Assistance To Ukraine With Swedish PM

Zelensky Discusses Continued Assistance To Ukraine With Swedish PM


1/22/2025 7:14:31 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed continued assistance to Ukraine with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

The head of the Ukrainian state wrote this on social media , Ukrinform reports.

“Together with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, we discussed continued assistance to our state. We deeply appreciate everything Sweden has already done to support Ukraine, particularly enhancing our air defense and investing in defense production,” Zelensky wrote.

He noted that it is crucial to further strengthen Ukraine's position, as this will help bring a just and lasting peace closer for all of Europe.

Read also: Zelensky meets with big business representatives in Davo

As reported, in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković discussed security cooperation and further cooperation in the defense sector.

Photo: President's Office

MENAFN22012025000193011044ID1109119748


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search