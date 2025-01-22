Zelensky Discusses Continued Assistance To Ukraine With Swedish PM
Date
1/22/2025 7:14:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed continued assistance to Ukraine with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.
The head of the Ukrainian state wrote this on social media , Ukrinform reports.
“Together with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, we discussed continued assistance to our state. We deeply appreciate everything Sweden has already done to support Ukraine, particularly enhancing our air defense and investing in defense production,” Zelensky wrote.
He noted that it is crucial to further strengthen Ukraine's position, as this will help bring a just and lasting peace closer for all of Europe.
Read also: Zelensky
meets with big business representatives in Davo
As reported, in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković discussed security cooperation and further cooperation in the defense sector.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN22012025000193011044ID1109119748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.