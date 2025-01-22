US Re-Designates Houthi Militia As Terror Organization

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- US President Donald signed Wednesday an Executive Order re-designating the Yemeni Ansar Allah group (also known as the Houthis) as a foreign organization.

In a press release, the White House stated that the Executive Order sets in motion a process by which Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, will be designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

It noted that President Trump designated the Iranian-backed Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) in January 2021.

Within one month of taking office, the Biden administration reversed the Houthis' designation.

"As a result of the Biden administration's weak policy, the Houthis have fired at US Navy warships dozens of times, launched numerous attacks on civilian infrastructure in partner nations, and attacked commercial vessels transiting Bab al-Mandeb more than 100 times," reads the White House press release.

It indicated that the Executive Order directs the Secretary of State, in consultation with others, to recommend the re-designation of the Houthis within 30 days.

"Under President Trump, it is now the policy of the United States to cooperate with its regional partners to eliminate the Houthis' capabilities and operations, deprive them of resources, and thereby end their attacks on US personnel and civilians, US partners, and maritime shipping in the Red Sea," added the statement.

"Following the Houthis' re-designation as an FTO, the Executive Order also directs the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Secretary of State to jointly review United Nations partners, nongovernmental organizations, and contractors operating in Yemen."

It also disclosed that following this review, the President will direct USAID to end its relationship with entities that have made payments to the Houthis, or which have opposed international efforts to counter the Houthis while turning a blind eye towards the Houthis' terrorism and abuses. (end)

amm







MENAFN22012025000071011013ID1109119694