Richmond American Announces Community Debut In Manor

1/22/2025 5:31:29 PM

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Whisper Valley for a Grand Opening event from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 25. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, tour model and quick move-in homes, and discover everything this impressive new community has to offer.

About Whisper Valley

  • New single- & two-story homes from the upper $400s
  • Four SeasonsTM Collection floor plans
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,020 to 2,560 sq. ft.
  • Designer-curated fixtures & finishes
  • Onsite rec center, fitness facilities, garden, dog park, trails, sports courts & more
  • Geothermal systems, energy-efficient appliances, electric vehicle chargers & other green features
  • Easy access to major commuter routes
  • Close proximity to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment & employment hubs
  • Quick move-in opportunities

Whisper Valley is located at 17112 Vernal Road in Manor. Call 737.443.6583 or visit RichmondAmerican to learn more.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

