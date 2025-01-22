عربي


Steel Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter And Annual 2024 Results


1/22/2025 5:16:04 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Annual 2024 Performance Highlights:

  • Second highest steel shipments of 12.7 million tons
  • Net Sales of $17.5 billion, operating income of $1.9 billion, and net income of $1.5 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 billion and cash flow from operations of $1.8 billion
  • Strong liquidity of $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2024
  • Share repurchases of $1.2 billion of the company's common stock, representing six percent of its outstanding shares
  • Strong after-tax return-on-invested-capital of 23 percent for the three-year period ended December 31, 2024

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced fourth quarter and annual 2024 financial results. The company reported fourth quarter 2024 net sales of $3.9 billion and net income of $207 million, or $1.36 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential third quarter 2024 net income was $318 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, and prior year fourth quarter net income was $424 million, or $2.61 per diluted share.

"The teams achieved solid operational and financial performance across our operating platforms during 2024, resulting in annual net sales of $17.5 billion, operating income of $1.9 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 billion," said Mark D. Millett, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Based on the team's performance, we demonstrated the strength and consistency of our cash generation with annual cash flow from operations of $1.8 billion and liquidity of $2.2 billion. All while continuing to grow our business with significant organic growth investments, coupled with strong shareholder distributions through our positive dividend growth profile and meaningful share repurchases. We have a firm foundation for our continued long-term growth and ongoing value creation strategy.

"Underlying domestic steel demand was stable throughout 2024 supported by the construction, automotive, industrial, and energy sectors," continued Millett. "However, steel imports of certain products, most notably coated flat rolled steels, increased significantly in 2024, negatively impacting the supply / demand balance, causing pricing pressure for flat rolled steel products. We do expect to see unfairly traded steel imports decline in 2025, based on the recent CORE trade case we initiated in late 2024. Declining steel imports, coupled with steady to increasing North American steel demand, provides a positive commercial environment for 2025. We have experienced strong order activity for flat rolled steel so far in 2025, and prices have stabilized with continued positive customer outlook.

"Despite some headwinds in 2024, our steel operations achieved near-record annual shipments of 12.7 million tons and historically strong operating income of $1.6 billion," stated Millett. "Our steel fabrication business also achieved historically strong earnings with operating income of $667 million. Despite a challenging pricing environment throughout much of the year, our metals recycling team achieved operating income of $77 million. The strength of our diversified, value-added circular manufacturing model was certainly demonstrated in 2024."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Comments

Fourth quarter 2024 operating income for the company's steel operations was $165 million, representing a 46 percent sequential decline, based on seasonally lower steel shipments and metal spread compression, as average realized steel selling values declined. The company also experienced an unplanned outage at its Butler Flat Roll Division further reducing quarterly volume by an estimated 50,000 tons. The fourth quarter 2024 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $48 per ton sequentially to $1,011 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased to $370 per ton, or $3 per ton. Additionally, the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Division operated at levels in excess of 80 percent during November and December, while also improving product quality and cost efficiency. However, there are still additional operating costs in the system, which elicited an operating loss of $58 million in the fourth quarter 2024 related to these operations. The company expects these extra costs to dissipate throughout the first quarter resulting in positive operating income contributions beginning in the first half of 2025 and increasing throughout the year.

Fourth quarter 2024 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $23 million, representing a $13 million increase compared to sequential third quarter results, as metal spread improvement and continued cost efficiencies more than offset lower seasonal shipments.

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved strong operating income of $142 million in the fourth quarter 2024, below sequential third quarter results, based on seasonally lower shipments and slight metal spread compression, as realized selling values declined modestly. Seasonal order inquiry in the fourth quarter was constructive, and the steel fabrication order backlog extends deep into the first half of 2025 at attractive pricing levels. The company believes that the continued onshoring of manufacturing, coupled with the robust U.S. infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Act programs will drive industrial construction activity, and provide an environment for strong steel joist and deck demand, as well as flat rolled and long product steel demand.

Annual 2024 Comparison

Annual 2024 net income was $1.5 billion, or $9.84 per diluted share, with net sales of $17.5 billion, as compared to net income of $2.5 billion, or $14.64 per diluted share, with net sales of $18.8 billion for the same period in 2023.

Annual 2024, net sales decreased seven percent to $17.5 billion and operating income declined 38 percent to $1.9 billion, when compared to the same period of 2023. The decline in earnings was driven by lower shipments and metal spread contraction within the company's steel and steel fabrication operations, as lower realized product pricing outpaced lower primary raw material costs. Annual 2024 operating income from the company's steel operations declined $309 million and steel fabrication operations declined $926 million, when compared to prior year's earnings. The average 2024 external selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $48 per ton to $1,104 per ton compared to the same period of 2023, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $28 per ton to $386 per ton. Additionally, the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Division incurred operating losses of $182 million during 2024, compared to operating losses of $241 million in 2023.

Based on the company's differentiated circular business model and highly-variable cost structure, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $1.8 billion during 2024. The company also invested $1.9 billion in organic growth investments, paid cash dividends of $283 million, and repurchased $1.2 billion of its outstanding common stock, representing six percent of its outstanding shares, all while maintaining strong liquidity of $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Outlook

"We believe the market dynamics are in place to support increased demand across our operating platforms in 2025," said Millett. "Steel pricing has stabilized, and customer optimism continues to be solid across our steel operations, as demand continues to be steady. In addition, we believe demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products will also support future domestic steel pricing. The continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, combined with the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs, will competitively position the domestic steel industry. We believe current trade actions could also reduce volumes of unfairly traded steel imports into the United States, especially for coated flat rolled steel, which could have a significant positive impact for us, as we are the largest non-automotive flat rolled steel coater in the United States. We believe these broader dynamics will benefit all of our operating platforms, especially our steel and steel fabrication businesses.

"Our four new value-added flat rolled steel coating lines that began operating in the first half of 2024 continue to increase volume. The teams produced prime quality galvanized and painted products on all four lines in record time. We have had limited benefit from these new lines as production ramped but expect to realize the full run-rate earnings potential in 2025. Value-added product investments such as these enhance our differentiated supply-chain capabilities, while also increasing our higher-margin product offerings, which already represent over 65 percent of our steel revenues.

"Our aluminum team is executing exceptionally well. The team successfully cast their first industrial and beverage can ingots on Cast Complex #1 in Columbus, Mississippi, on January 12, 2025," said Millett. "We plan to continue commissioning throughout the facility during the coming months, and to produce commercially viable products before mid-year 2025. This represents a meaningful growth opportunity for us, which is aligned with our existing business and operational expertise. We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply chain solutions for the highest quality products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. Our customers and our people are incredibly excited for this growth opportunity.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance compared to others. We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and annual 2024 operating and financial results on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at . A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 30, 2025.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Financial Metrics

The company believes that after-tax return-on-invested capital (After-tax ROIC) provides an indication of the effectiveness of the company's invested capital and is calculated as follows:

After-tax
ROIC =

Net Income Attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

(Quarterly Average Current Maturities of Long-term Debt + Long-term Debt + Total Equity)

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA; therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes and supplies, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, and other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations from our customers or related regulations; (8) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance; (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impacts of impairment charges.

More specifically, we refer you to our more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, , and on our website, under "Investors – SEC Filings."

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Three Months



December 31,


December 31,


Ended



2024


2023


2024


2023


Sept. 30, 2024





























Net sales

$

3,872,138

$

4,233,423

$

17,540,390

$

18,795,316

$

4,341,615

Costs of goods sold

3,430,404

3,502,539

14,737,804

14,749,433

3,736,398

Gross profit



441,734

730,884

2,802,586

4,045,883

605,217
















Selling, general and administrative expenses

176,904

157,207

664,119

588,621

167,692

Profit sharing

19,755

47,055

164,904

272,033

34,444

Amortization of intangible assets

7,573

8,086

30,526

34,048

7,644

Operating income



237,502

518,536

1,943,037

3,151,181

395,437
















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

14,579

14,795

56,347

76,484

17,071

Other (income) expense, net

(21,040)

(38,498)

(96,191)

(144,246)

(29,659)

Income before income taxes



243,963

542,239

1,982,881

3,218,943

408,025
















Income tax expense

34,091

115,199

432,925

751,611

87,131

Net income



209,872

427,040

1,549,956

2,467,332

320,894

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,579)

(2,770)

(12,822)

(16,450)

(3,092)

Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.


$

207,293

$

424,270

$

1,537,134

$

2,450,882

$

317,802
































Basic earnings per share attributable to
















Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders


$

1.36

$

2.63

$

9.89

$

14.72

$

2.06
















Weighted average common shares outstanding

152,096

161,434

155,420

166,552

154,061
















Diluted earnings per share attributable to
















Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the
















effect of assumed conversions when dilutive


$

1.36

$

2.61

$

9.84

$

14.64

$

2.05
















Weighted average common shares














and share equivalents outstanding

152,801

162,276

156,136

167,431

154,810
































Dividends declared per share


$

0.46

$

0.425

$

1.84

$

1.70

$

0.46

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)









December 31,



December 31,

Assets

2024



2023


(unaudited)



Current assets







Cash and equivalents

$

589,464

$

1,400,887

Short-term investments

147,811


721,210

Accounts receivable, net


1,417,199


1,608,307

Inventories


3,113,733


2,894,632

Other current assets


163,131


162,790

Total current assets


5,431,338


6,787,826







Property, plant and equipment, net


8,117,988


6,734,218







Intangible assets, net


227,234


257,759







Goodwill


477,471


477,471







Other assets


681,202


651,146

Total assets

$

14,935,233

$

14,908,420

Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

979,912

$

1,088,330

Income taxes payable

3,783


5,524

Accrued expenses

739,898


778,455

Current maturities of long-term debt

426,990


459,987

Total current liabilities


2,150,583


2,332,296







Long-term debt


2,804,017


2,611,069







Deferred income taxes


902,186


944,768







Other liabilities


133,201


180,760

Total liabilities


5,989,987


6,068,893







Commitments and contingencies














Redeemable noncontrolling interests


171,212


171,212







Equity







Common stock

652


651

Treasury stock, at cost

(7,094,266)


(5,897,606)

Additional paid-in capital


1,229,819


1,217,610

Retained earnings


14,798,082


13,545,590

Accumulated other comprehensive income

-


421

Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity


8,934,287


8,866,666

Noncontrolling interests

(160,253)


(198,351)

Total equity


8,774,034


8,668,315

Total liabilities and equity

$

14,935,233

$

14,908,420

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

( in thousands )














Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023











Operating activities:












Net income

$

209,872

$

427,040

$

1,549,956

$

2,467,332












Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by










operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization

125,550

111,722

478,907

437,804

Equity-based compensation

25,136

21,944

66,589

61,744

Deferred income taxes


(40,968)

(16,348)

(42,583)

55,665

Other adjustments

(7,286)

912

(5,507)

(19,716)

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:










Accounts receivable


147,758

273,743

191,108

446,765

Inventories


(69,535)

43,952

(221,036)

232,282

Other assets


8,336

(13,273)

(13,718)

(23,777)

Accounts payable


(55,757)

24,085

(67,361)

(30,148)

Income taxes receivable/payable

3,166

(39,900)

10,183

56,756

Accrued expenses

600

30,763

(102,035)

(164,779)

Net cash provided by operating activities


346,872

864,640

1,844,503

3,519,928












Investing activities:












Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(453,175)

(514,945)

(1,868,006)

(1,657,905)

Purchases of short-term investments

(39,461)

(452,777)

(739,340)

(1,145,493)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

536,443

233,074

1,312,294

1,054,742

Other investing activities

7,348

(140)

(8,308)

(221,593)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

51,155

(734,788)

(1,303,360)

(1,970,249)












Financing activities:












Issuance of current and long-term debt


337,381

299,059

2,482,919

1,365,664

Repayment of current and long-term debt


(792,089)

(324,620)

(2,324,058)

(1,367,553)

Dividends paid


(70,400)

(69,483)

(282,616)

(271,317)

Purchase of treasury stock

(295,140)

(386,682)

(1,212,164)

(1,452,203)

Other financing activities

(3,525)

(12,650)

(16,678)

(51,725)

Net cash used in financing activities


(823,773)

(494,376)

(1,352,597)

(1,777,134)












Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(425,746)

(364,524)

(811,454)

(227,455)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,020,756

1,770,988

1,406,464

1,633,919

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

595,010

$

1,406,464

$

595,010

$

1,406,464
























Supplemental disclosure information:












Cash paid for interest

$

41,512

$

41,940

$

100,978

$

103,165

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

80,308

$

169,731

$

463,763

$

642,667

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

( dollars in thousands )

























Fourth Quarter


Year to Date












2024


2023


2024


2023


1Q 2024


2Q 2024


3Q 2024

External Net Sales






















Steel

$

2,645,994

$

2,915,325

$

12,061,484

$

12,640,551

$

3,366,237

$

3,132,232

$

2,917,021

Steel Fabrication

396,226

520,573

1,763,502

2,798,934

447,179

472,832

447,265

Metals Recycling

482,081

439,351

2,005,134

1,936,457

507,270

517,167

498,616

Aluminum

60,099

48,719

258,547

248,200

62,203

69,265

66,980

Other

287,738

309,455

1,451,723

1,171,174

311,114

441,138

411,733

Consolidated Net Sales

$

3,872,138

$

4,233,423

$

17,540,390

$

18,795,316

$

4,694,003

$

4,632,634

$

4,341,615

Operating Income (Loss)






















Steel

$

164,989

$

364,829

$

1,586,904

$

1,895,983

$

674,648

$

442,317

$

304,950

Steel Fabrication

142,189

249,930

666,984

1,593,425

178,381

180,780

165,634

Metals Recycling

23,361

6,703

76,807

67,236

16,659

26,746

10,041

Aluminum

(28,896)

(11,043)

(72,331)

17,146

(7,555)

(13,862)

(22,018)



301,643

610,419

2,258,364

3,573,790

862,133

635,981

458,607






















Non-cash amortization of intangible assets

(7,573)

(8,086)

(30,526)

(34,048)

(7,664)

(7,645)

(7,644)

Profit sharing expense

(19,755)

(47,055)

(164,904)

(272,033)

(62,652)

(48,053)

(34,444)

Non-segment operations



(36,813)

(36,742)

(119,897)

(116,528)

(40,842)

(21,160)

(21,082)

Consolidated Operating Income

$

237,502

$

518,536

$

1,943,037

$

3,151,181

$

750,975

$

559,123

$

395,437

Adjusted EBITDA






















Net income

$

209,872

$

427,040

$

1,549,956

$

2,467,332

$

587,500

$

431,690

$

320,894

Income taxes

34,090

115,199

432,924

751,611

178,281

133,422

87,131

Net interest expense (income)

(3,481)

(16,830)

(33,738)

(35,404)

(14,327)

(7,867)

(8,063)

Depreciation



116,147

102,082

441,584

397,437

106,030

107,849

111,558

Amortization of intangible assets

7,573

8,086

30,526

34,048

7,664

7,645

7,644

EBITDA

364,201

635,577

2,421,252

3,615,024

865,148

672,739

519,164

Non-cash adjustments




















Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives




















and currency remeasurement

(17,703)

461

6,882

(12,109)

(1,347)

818

25,114

Equity-based compensation

25,121

22,694

65,624

60,060

14,825

12,855

12,823

Adjusted EBITDA

$

371,619

$

658,732

$

2,493,758

$

3,662,975

$

878,626

$

686,412

$

557,101






















Other Operating Information






















Steel




















Average external sales price (Per ton)

$

1,011

$

1,090

$

1,104

$

1,152

$

1,201

$

1,138

$

1,059

Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)

$

370

$

393

$

386

$

414

$

417

$

388

$

367






















Flat Roll shipments




















Butler, Columbus, and Sinton

1,841,745

1,841,701

7,702,731

7,459,023

1,993,305

1,943,583

1,924,098

Steel Processing divisions *

460,162

423,690

1,779,429

1,731,911

418,547

429,279

471,441

Long Product shipments




















Structural and Rail Division

362,650

407,175

1,625,913

1,851,349

440,921

425,295

397,047

Engineered Bar Products Division

151,239

186,390

714,509

836,179

191,373

195,766

176,131

Roanoke Bar Division

123,133

117,244

516,258

564,776

124,920

130,109

138,096

Steel of West Virginia

81,387

87,537

321,647

378,515

86,528

79,168

74,564

Total Shipments (Tons)

3,020,316

3,063,737

12,660,487

12,821,753

3,255,594

3,203,200

3,181,377






















External Shipments (Tons)

2,617,914

2,674,396

10,929,453

10,976,707

2,803,569

2,753,117

2,754,853






















Steel Mill Production (Tons)

2,663,444

2,755,778

11,242,676

11,376,309

2,992,018

2,802,086

2,785,128






















Metals Recycling




















Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)

226,434

233,931

965,491

970,445

243,950

253,815

241,292

Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

1,421,021

1,365,956

5,850,544

5,792,484

1,457,789

1,509,924

1,461,810

External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

529,335

506,128

2,194,510

2,199,156

536,973

591,120

537,082

Steel Fabrication




















Average sales price (Per ton)

$

2,718

$

3,501

$

2,917

$

4,236

$

3,141

$

2,978

$

2,836

Shipments (Tons)

145,901

150,002

607,407

662,539

143,842

159,069

158,595






















Beginning the fourth quarter 2024, results from an entity previously included in Metals Recycling are presented within Aluminum. All prior periods presented have been recast to reflect the change.

* Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply operations







SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

