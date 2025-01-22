Construction Of Three New Airports Begin In Kazakhstan
Date
1/22/2025 3:10:02 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Construction of new airports has begun in three resort areas of
Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
"On behalf of the head of state, construction of three new
airports in the resort areas of Zaisan, Katon-Karagai, and Kendirli
has started in 2025 to boost domestic tourism and passenger air
transportation in the country. The implementation of these projects
will stimulate the economic development of these regions and
contribute to attracting both domestic and foreign tourists," the
statement said.
According to the ministry, in 2024, as part of the modernization
of air transport infrastructure, three new passenger terminals were
commissioned at international airports in Almaty, Shymkent, and
Kyzylorda. The capacity of the new terminal at Almaty International
Airport has been increased from 2.5 million to 14 million
passengers per year, Shymkent Airport's capacity has grown from 800
thousand to 6 million passengers annually, and Korkyt Ata airport
in Kyzylorda has expanded from 300 thousand to 2 million passengers
per year.
In addition, in the Khorgos – Eastern Gate special economic
zone, the Kazakh-German company SKYHANSA is implementing a project
to build a passenger terminal with a capacity of up to 500 people
per hour, a fuel storage facility with a capacity of up to 550
thousand tons per year, a cargo terminal with full cargo handling
capacity of up to 250 thousand tons per year, and an aviation
technical center for aircraft maintenance. The project will also
include the development of tourist, shopping, and entertainment
services for the public.
The fleet of domestic airlines is replenished annually with
10-15 new aircraft. As of early 2025, the fleet consists of 102
aircraft.
Interesting Note: Kazakhstan's strategic investments in air
transport infrastructure are not only aimed at boosting domestic
tourism but also at positioning the country as a key hub in Central
Asia for both passenger and cargo flights, enhancing regional
connectivity and global trade links. With these developments,
Kazakhstan is enhancing its role as an emerging player in the
global tourism and aviation markets.
MENAFN22012025000195011045ID1109119259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.