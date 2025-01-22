TURKSOY Names Nobel Laureate Aziz Sancar As Turkic World Culture Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nobel laureate, Turkish and American scientist, professor, and
academician, Dr. Aziz Sancar has been awarded the title of "Turkic
World Culture Ambassador" at the 40th meeting of the Permanent
Council of Culture Ministers of the Turkic World Culture
Organization (TURKSOY), held in Azerbaijan's Shusha,
Azernews reports.
During a ceremony at the Aziz and Gwen Sancar Foundation
Cultural Center in North Carolina, USA, on January 19, 2025,
TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev announced that the honorary
title was conferred upon Sancar based on a unanimous decision from
the TURKSOY Permanent Council of Culture Ministers.
In his address, Raev praised Sancar as a pride and inspiration
for the Turkic world:
“Mr. Aziz Sancar, you are not only a scientist but also a
valuable figure reflecting the shared consciousness and scientific
genius of the Turkic world. Your Nobel-winning research is an
example for all, embodying the values of Turkic culture through
your humility and hard work, along with your outstanding
achievements in the scientific world. Your dedication to your roots
and accomplishments on prestigious global platforms motivate all of
us. This title is not merely an expression of gratitude, but a
thank-you from the entire Turkic world. It is our great honor to
award you the title of Ambassador of Turkic World Culture on behalf
of the TURKSOY member states.”
Professor Sancar called the title the most important award of
his life, declaring it even more valuable than his Nobel Prize:
“This award means more to me than any other. It was my dream.
TURKSOY is a very valuable organization, and I hope it will
represent us all over the world.”
Sancar also discussed the challenges faced by the Turkic world
in achieving unity throughout history, attributing much of the
current progress to the leadership of Turkic-speaking nations and
organizations like TURKSOY:“Historically, the Turkic tribes were
often fragmented. However, if today we speak of unity, much of it
is thanks to our heads of state, those with a Turkic consciousness
in their hearts, and organizations like TURKSOY.”
Reflecting on his own upbringing with a deep sense of Turkism,
Sancar shared:“From the age of 8, I understood that I was a Turk.
I grew up with the belief in the unity of the Turkic world and
Turkism.” He added that he had visited all independent Turkic
states except Turkmenistan, where he was welcomed with warmth and
hospitality:“I am a successful scientist, but there are many
successful scientists. My brothers and sisters accepted me as one
of their own every time I visited. I felt the Turkic unity on the
lands of our ancestors and witnessed the conscious Turkism in the
Turkic world. I was immensely happy.”
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Secretary General Raev
presented Sancar with valuable gifts reflecting the unity and rich
culture of the Turkic world. These included a robe from Kazakhstan,
a kalpak from Kyrgyzstan, a national belt from Uzbekistan, a
wolf-headed cane from Turkey, a symbol of Karabakh Victory, a lapel
pin featuring Khary-Bulbul from Azerbaijan, and a special edition
of Makhtumkuli Fraghi from Turkmenistan. Sancar expressed his
gratitude for these honors:“These gifts are symbols of the unity
and solidarity of the Turkic world.”
Countries with Turkic populations and Turkic languages form the
International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY). The group
launched in 1992 in Baku, Azerbaijan and Istanbul, Türkiye when the
culture ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan pledged to collaborate.
Türksoy was founded by an Almaty agreement on July 12, 1993. In
1996, an official cooperation between Türksoy and UNESCO was
established, involving mutual consultations and reciprocal
representation. Türksoy has six founders and eight observers in
2022.
MENAFN22012025000195011045ID1109119258
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.