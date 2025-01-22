Rwanda Hosts Conference To Promote Digital Transformation In Africa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kigali: Delegates at the Annual of the African Engineering and (AFRETEC) on Tuesday called for concerted efforts to accelerate inclusive digital transformation across Africa.

Joseph Nsengimana, Rwanda's of education, said that inclusive digital growth would enable Africa to respond to challenges by accelerating job creation, improving service delivery, and fostering sustainable and inclusive growth.

"As we embrace this new era of technological advancement, we must prioritize inclusiveness, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their background, is equipped to contribute to and benefit from the collective transformation of our society," he said.

The minister urged for strong collaboration between African economies and the African Engineering and Technology Network to identify skills gaps and develop solutions needed for the digital revolution in Africa.

"As the world goes digital, African policymakers and leaders must make concerted efforts to bridge the digital divide by ensuring inclusive and sustainable digital growth. We are proud to work with universities across the continent to drive inclusive digital growth," said Raymond Ndikumana, deputy vice chancellor of strategic planning and administration at the University of Rwanda.

Conrad Tucker, director at Carnegie Mellon University Africa, said that the core of AFRETEC's mission is to advance the next generation of tech leaders across Africa.

He explained that the technology network is not just about bringing people together but also about driving innovation and creating new solutions critical for Africa's future.

"We are here to create, to ensure that the next generation of young talent has meaningful, dignified jobs that advance the continent's innovation and provide opportunities for generations to come," he said.

Held from Monday to Tuesday, the annual conference dubbed "Inclusive Digital Growth Through Collaboration," brought together engineers, technologists, policymakers, and industry leaders in Kigali, Rwanda's capital city, for discussions about innovative solutions for bridging the digital divide and leveraging technology to drive inclusive and sustainable growth on the continent.