Music Lodge And Media Studios Celebrate 20Th Anniversary As A Legacy Destination Location On Main Street During Sundance

- Lisa PreciousLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Music Lodge and Studios are proudly approaching their 20th Anniversary as a premier destination on Main Street during the 2025 Sundance Festival season. Renowned for seamlessly merging media, film, and music, Music Lodge has established itself as an iconic hub for entertainment and networking for the past two decades.The venue has hosted unforgettable performances by iconic musicians such as Sting, John Legend, Andra Day, Foo Fighters, The Doors, Arcade Fire, and actor/musicians Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, and Woody Harrelson have also graced the stage. Its media studios have also welcomed music talents Neil Young and the late great David Crosby.Hollywood's top stars have also been welcomed, including Jack Black, Nicole Kidman, Hilary Swank, and Daniel Radcliffe, as they have joined key media for fireside chats in the past, and for the first time this year, the Music Lodge is hosting the International Media Center with foreign journalists with a one billion global audience and viewership, including the UK's BBC, France's Canal Plus (+9 countries), Spain, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Dubai & the Middle East, and Australia.Founded by veteran event producer and marketing expert Lisa Precious, she and the Music Lodge have proven their footing as an unstoppable festival powerhouse in high-profile entertainment. "Twenty years ago, what began as a collaborative idea with a friend has grown into a festival legacy I'm deeply honored to steward. The Music Lodge has become a celebration of creativity in all its forms, where actors, musicians, and filmmakers come together to merge something truly unique, which grew into worldwide media coverage and hosted press studios. This event was really built on the dreams and efforts of so many incredible individuals. I'm endlessly grateful for the support that has allowed this vision to thrive," shared Precious.2025 PROGRAMMING & ACTIVITIES:Located at Park City's iconic Treasure Mountain Inn at 255 Main St., its invite-only daily programming will occur Friday, January 24th, through Sunday, January 25th, from 10 AM–5 PM. The Music Lodge stage will feature film-cast press conferences alternating with live music performances all day. 5–7 PM, Music Lodge Live! Happy hours will gather up to 200 guests with a hosted bar and unique performances.Sunday, 10 AM–5 PM, the Film Commission's Open House invites the film industry public to drop by for a cup of coffee and see what participating national and international film commissions have to offer. This special event, presented by the Montana Film Commission, will feature a 3:30 PM panel, which is also open to the public. The Music Lodge celebration culminates in a special ticketed celebration happy hour from 5 PM to 7 PM, featuring members of Smash Mouth performing with the house band and talent from The Voice. The first 100 people attending the Open House between 10 AM and 3 PM receive a ticket to the following happy hour.A Health & Wellness Lounge is being introduced by Music Lodge this year, offering complimentary on-site treatments to rejuvenate and restore artists, filmmakers, and entertainment industry professionals. Demonstrations and appointments will run in the main stage room. Its dedicated spa sanctuary offers treatments from 10 AM to 3 PM on Friday through Monday. Activations will include OxyHealth and Enlighten Wellness Clinic to provide cutting-edge therapeutic solutions, including IV drips, peptide therapy, B12 shots, and CellSound Aesthetic sessions to tone and tighten the face and body using ultrasound waves without side effects or downtime. Also, OxyHealth's pioneering hyperbaric oxygen treatment will showcase its soft-shell portable chamber for anti-aging and overall health enhancements. From 9 AM to 10 AM on Saturday and Sunday mornings, Enlighten Wellness will conduct a 'Rise & Shine' Yoga session to awaken the body, spirit, and soul. To book complimentary wellness appointments, contact Nicelle Herrington at ....Join the Music Lodge on Main Street during the excitement of Sundance to celebrate its 20-year legacy of music, media, and meaningful connections!

