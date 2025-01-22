Sharjah’S Real Estate Transactions Hit Record
São Paulo – Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, set records in Real estate transactions last year, according to the director-general of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday (22). Real estate transactions in the sector reached AED 40 billion (USD 10.8 billion) last year, an increase of 48% compared to 2023.
According to Shamsi, the sector attracted investments from people of 120 nationalities. He attributed the results to ongoing investments in the sector and the public's growing interest in development projects.
Investors from the UAE itself were the majority in real estate transactions in Sharjah, followed by nationals from India, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Pakistan.
