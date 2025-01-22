EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

SNP significantly exceeds increased guidance for fiscal year 2024 – the best ever in company history

Order entry increased by 16% to around €310 million (2023: €266.1 million)

Group revenue grew by 25% to approximately €254 million (2023: €203.4 million) EBIT rose by 150% to around €28 million (2023: €11.1 million); EBIT margin climbed to around 11% (2023: 5.5%) Heidelberg, Germany, January 22, 2025 – SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading global provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration and data management in the SAP environment, recorded significant growth in 2024 according to preliminary business figures. Due to a very strong Q4 2024, order entry rose by 16% to around €310 million in fiscal year 2024. Revenues increased by 25% to around €254 million (2023: €203.4 million) in the same period, thus exceeding the forecast of €240 to 250 million that had been raised twice in the past 12 months. EBIT also improved significantly by 150% to around €28 million in fiscal year 2024 (2023: €11.1 million). This put EBIT well above the raised forecast range of €21 to 25 million. Accordingly, the EBIT margin doubled to around 11% (2023: 5.5%). “After a record first half of the year and the best third quarter ever, we continued our winning streak with the strongest fourth quarter and fiscal year in company history” says Jens Amail, CEO of SNP.“We feel humbled by the continued trust of our customers and partners that led to these exceptional results. The entire SNP team executed flawlessly in all strategic growth areas: winning together with our partners, doubling our order entry in strategic markets, supporting SAP landscape modernizations to S/4HANA and RISE based on a trustful relationship with SAP. With additional growth potential from our industry- and partner-agnostic software platform SNP Kyano kicking in, we remain steadfast in our optimistic outlook into the future.” Andreas Röderer, CFO of SNP, comments:“The growth went hand in hand with further operational process improvements and together delivered our EBIT margin expansion in 2024. The strong increase in our partner and software business builds a very sound basis for profitable growth in 2025 and beyond.” The information contained in this announcement is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The complete 2024 annual report will be published on March 27, 2025. About SNP SNP (ticker: SHF) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations. The company works around the world with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries, including 20 of the DAX 40 and more than 100 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 20 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year. More information is available at SNP contact

