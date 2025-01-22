Toobit To List NXQ (Nexqloud) For Spot Trading On January 27, 2025

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of NXQ (NexQloud) for spot trading, starting January 27, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC .

About NXQ (NexQloud)

NexQloud leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized cloud computing platform that integrates idle computational resources from various devices into a global cloud infrastructure. This model significantly reduces reliance on centralized data centers, thereby decreasing costs and improving sustainability. The use of blockchain is crucial for ensuring transparency in the distribution of tasks and compensations, securing transactions, and maintaining an immutable record of operations within the ecosystem. This approach not only enhances security and scalability but also ensures that all participants are fairly compensated through a decentralized, trustless system.

Key Highlights

– Sustainable growth : NXQ follows a deflationary mechanism through token burn events, enhancing long-term value and scarcity.

– Decentralized governance : Token holders can participate in governance decisions, influencing NexQloud's future development and strategic direction.

What is NXQ token?

Based on the Binance Smart Chain, NXQ is the utility token of NexQloud's decentralized cloud platform, used to reward contributors who provide computing resources to the network. The token's whitepaper indicates that it has a capped supply of 21 million tokens and scheduled halvings.

Trading Information

– Trading Pair : NXQ/USDT

– Deposit Open : January 24, 2025 (UTC)

– Spot Trading Open : January 27, 2025, at 8:00 AM (UTC)

– Withdrawal Open: January 28, 2025 (UTC)

– Contract address: 0xE9f35F93Bde15a4D5973969E3C086dfAe064721d

Toobit remains dedicated to offering users more trading opportunities with this latest feature. Enjoy a seamless experience with competitive fees, rapid transactions, and 24/7 customer support, all designed to make your trading smooth and convenient.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

