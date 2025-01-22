Badakhshan Residents Want District Routes Repaired, Widened

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): Residents of northeastern Badakhshan are concerned about a worsened condition of the ring road and routes linking several districts to the provincial capital.

People from the districts of Yawan, Kohistan, Raghistan, Shiki, Maymi, Nasi, Kufab, and Shighnan report that many roads, which are being constructed with support of local institutions and the community, remain incomplete, making people's difficult.

Local officials confirm these roads urgently need reconstruction.

Mohammad Mayil, a representative from Maymi district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that some transportation routes in their district were in a poor condition and required widening.

He noted that the stretch from Ghazdara, Ghomi Ab, to Maymi was particularly problematic, as people were forced to walk for over an hour due to vehicles being unable to transport essential goods to the district center.

He highlighted that narrow sections in Shivo, Kowra, and Jamlajs are among the most hazardous, with work being carried out by the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF). However, these sections remain incomplete.

Mayil believes that completing this road would resolve 50 percent of transportation issues, but the current state of the road leaves it prone to blockages during heavy snowfall and rain.

He called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to pay more attention to transportation issues in these areas.

Rohullah, a resident of Yawan district, mentioned that the road to the provincial center was in a rundown condition, particularly in the Safah and Shakerlab areas of Yftal-i-Payan district.

He emphasized that this route needed to be widened, as it was often blocked by snowfall and rain.

Talat, an influential figure from Kohistan district, noted that although transportation issues had improved somewhat, challenges persisted.

He explained that during rainfall, parts of the road to the center become severely damaged, narrow, and in need of widening.

A Faizabad resident, who wished to remain anonymous, shared a tragic story from Dahan Dara region in Yftal Payan district.

He recounted the harrowing experience of witnessing a woman in labor being ferried across the Kokcha River on a“kima” (small boat) to reach the provincial hospital. Sadly, she gave birth in the middle of the river due to the lack of a proper transportation route and motorized bridge, and the boat's instability in the strong current.

Mohammad Asif Zafaryar, the district governor of Raghistan, confirmed that the road conditions are deteriorating, adding that last year, some road sections were worked on with community support, but the efforts were incomplete, worsening the situation.

He explained that when vehicles break down, transportation route connecting five districts is blocked for up to two days, waiting for repairs.

He stressed urgent need for road widening and proper smoothing, noting that sometimes, the district office uses basic tools to clear the road for vehicles.

Mullah Amanullah Chira, head of the Rural Development and Rehabilitation Department in Badakhshan, acknowledged the issues regarding the ring road in Darwaz and the transportation routes of Ragh and Yftal Payan districts.

He stated that field surveys have identified key concerns, which have been communicated to district governors, provincial authorities, and the Ministry of Rural Development. Chira assured that efforts are ongoing and that solutions would be sought in the coming year.

He also highlighted past improvements, such as the widening of roads in Jamlajs and Kowra in Maymi district, in cooperation with the Aga Khan Foundation. These roads were expanded using explosives, allowing cargo vehicles to reach the district center.

However, Chira pointed out that road issues persist in Ghazdara, located between the districts of Shighnan and Maymi.

He acknowledged the ongoing challenges in Ragh and Yftal Payan but noted that some developmental projects have been implemented recently.

Furthermore, discussions are ongoing with various organizations regarding the reconstruction of the ring road in Darwaz and roads in Ragh, with efforts underway to reconstruct and improve roads in more than eight districts in Badakhshan with the support of these organizations.

