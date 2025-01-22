(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release Ecully, January 22, 2025 – 6.30 p.m. SPINEWAY 2024 revenue of €12 million

14% growth compared with 2023

In thousands of euros 2024 2023 Change

as a % H1 revenue 6,535 5,431 +20% H2 revenue 5,415 5,088 +6% Full-year revenue 11,950 10,519 +14%

Unaudited consolidated data

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, is reporting annual revenue of €11.9 million in FY 2024, representing organic growth of 14% (excluding changes in the scope of consolidation) compared with FY 2023. This acceleration benefited from the successful integration of the Distimp and Spine Innovations acquisitions, which have strengthened the Group's premium ranges and boosted sales in this segment.

Latin America and Asia were the drivers of overall annual growth, thanks to the introduction of these premium and innovative products to the Group's long-standing distributors. Continued sales growth in these regions in the fourth quarter enabled the Group to achieve annual revenue of €3.1 million in Latin America (+35% compared with 2023) and €1.9 million in Asia (+12%). In Europe , after a fourth quarter affected by the delayed launch of new ranges, full-year revenue was up 2.5% year on year at €5.3 million. This growth demonstrates the good positioning of Spineway's products in this demanding and mature market, despite competition exacerbated by stagnant economies and restrictive fiscal policies.

Revenue growth combined with the full impact of cost-cutting measures should help improve the Group's operating performance 1 in fiscal 2024. Based on the positive trend in its business, Spineway confirms its aim of becoming a major player in less invasive spine treatments.

March 24, 2025 – Annual results for 2024

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and more than 70% of its revenue comes from exports.

1 In terms of EBITDA and operating income

