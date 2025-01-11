Armenian Lobby's Influence Fuels Anti-Azerbaijani Campaigns By Mps In EU Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS

The senseless and biased statements against Azerbaijan in the European Parliament are no longer surprising. On the contrary, objectivity and honesty are so rare that it is strange to hear a decent conversation by a member of the European Parliament. The members of the European Parliament, who have been making speeches full of all kinds of lies and slander for the past five years, are still in their ampoules and continue their anti-Azerbaijani campaigns. The only reason for adhering to such a tradition is the unaccountable financial resources of the Armenian lobby, which every time, due to these financial resources, brings different parliamentary elements to the stage like clowns and makes them ridiculous with empty and meaningless statements.

Since the issue of the Zangazur Corridor has returned to the agenda in recent days, as well as after President Ilham Aliyev's interview with local television channels, Armenia has restarted its propaganda machine both at home and abroad. Certainly, the Armenian agenda is changing according to Azerbaijan's decisions these days, especially given Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent media statement.

However, what is not normal is the illiterate and illogical approach of the members of the European Parliament to the issue. The other day, MP Martin Sonneborn allegedly tried to criticize Azerbaijan's communication strategy. Perhaps Sonneborn, traditionally unaware of the latest processes like his precious colleagues, tried to join the pro-Armenian demonstration and made himself look ridiculous with his absurd ideas.

According to Sonneberg, Azerbaijan should not unite with Nakhchivan and part of the country should remain in a state of blockade. We wonder if such a situation had happened in Germany, would Mr. Sonneberg still support Armenians?

Representatives of the European Parliament generally perceive this as aggression, since they do not understand the realistic and accurate views of President Ilham Aliyev which are based on international law. Historical facts and today's realities are not interesting to them.

For more than thirty years, Azerbaijan has been passing through the territory of another state to its territory, Nakhchivan. Some Western elements, relying on their power, see international law as a force. If the force factor is calculated in this way, then Azerbaijan will not retreat from that battleground. Because what happened in 2020 was Azerbaijan's rightful cause, and it achieved it on the ground.

When Armenia signed the November 10 declaration, the article on the opening of all communications was included in that document. Armenia was supposed to ensure the opening of the corridor between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan about five years ago, but just as each of the articles left undone this issue was postponed until now.

So, Armenia, contrary to the unfounded statement of the German MP, has destroyed peace itself. If the agreement document is betrayed, there can be no talk of lasting peace there; this will eventually lead to failure. Therefore, it seems that Azerbaijan itself will have to complete Armenia's unfinished work once and for all.