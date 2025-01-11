Scientology Volunteer Ministers Provide Critical Relief To L.A. Fire Victims

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From their headquarters at the bright yellow tent at the Church of Scientology at 4810 Sunset Blvd., just west of Vermont , Volunteer Ministers deploy to deliver supplies and provide service to those requesting help. The tent is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Donations of essential supplies such as water, nonperishable food, blankets, bedding, and hygiene items are urgently needed and can be dropped off at the tent. With the magnitude of the disaster, anyone wishing to volunteer is welcome and needed.

A 24/7 hotline is also available: call (323) 953-3240 for resources and assistance or to volunteer. Individuals are encouraged to call the hotline or visit the site to learn how they can help.

Volunteer Minister Shares a Firsthand Account

Alberto trained as a Scientology Volunteer Minister by completing the 19 online Scientology Tools for Life courses , available free of charge in 19 languages.

He hit the ground running as soon as the fires began and shares his perspective about being a volunteer in times like these.

"I have seen the pain and heard people crying, heartbroken over the loss of their belongings. I've heard the frustration, but I have also witnessed the courage and bravery of people who, despite having lost absolutely everything, say 'I will rise from this.'

"It's important for people to help because it makes us more human and creates solidarity with those going through hardship," Alberto says. "Supporting each other in these moments helps us grow as a community. Standing together raises our consciousness to understand that misfortune doesn't discriminate based on race, color, or social status. It's important that people help not because they have excess to give, but out of humanity.

"For me, being a Volunteer Minister has helped me understand pain and connect with those who suffer-not just by being a shoulder to cry on and listening to their stories, but by trying to find solutions to the problems they face. It has taught me that it's not enough to view the problem from the outside; you must become one with those who are afflicted and suffering.

"Being a Volunteer Minister has taught me not to simply say 'I'm sorry for what you're going through,' but rather 'count on me.' For me, being a Volunteer Minister isn't a job-it's responding to a calling in life."

How to Help

Learning of the unprecedented disaster affecting Los Angeles, Volunteer Ministers from around the world have been contacting the Volunteer Ministers international headquarters to help. One Volunteer Minister from France has just arranged to fly to Los Angeles to help for the next two months. But those wishing to help do not have to be trained Volunteer Ministers. Trained or not, everyone's help is welcomed and there is so much work to be done.

The Church of Scientology

Volunteer Ministers program

is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world's largest independent relief forces.

A Volunteer Minister's mandate is to be "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well." Their motto is no matter the circumstances, "Something

can

be done about it."

For more information on the technology used by the Volunteer Minister, watch

Scientology Tools for Life

and the documentary

Operation: Do Something About It

on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV 320 or at

.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard.

David Miscavige

is

Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

