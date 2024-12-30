عربي


AC Milan Sack Coach Fonseca: Club

AC Milan Sack Coach Fonseca: Club


12/30/2024 4:39:54 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: AC Milan sacked coach Paulo Fonseca on Monday with the Italian giants failing to maintain a consistent push for Champions League places in Serie A.
"AC Milan announces that Paulo Fonseca has been relieved from his duties as Head Coach of the Men's First Team," read a statement from the club.

