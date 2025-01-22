Firefighter Air Coalition Partners With Shambaugh To Advance Firefighter Safety In High-Rise And Big Box Structures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shambaugh & Son, an Emcor Company

Connecting to Air Standpipe

A mission to equip firefighters with a continual breathable air (FARS) in high-rise and big box structures.

- Mike Gagliano, FAC PresidentARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC), the nation's leading authority on firefighter air management, and Shambaugh & Son, the nation's largest fire protection system installer, have partnered on a mission to equip firefighters with the special tools and knowledge required to meet the unique challenges posed by high-rise, big box and other outsized building structures.Shambaugh will sponsor and collaborate with FAC at FDIC International in April and at FAC training events and industry conferences throughout the USA in 2025. FDIC booth attendees and visitors from the fire service will gain exposure to new firefighter air strategies designed to help firefighters answering fire calls at today's megatall vertical and megasprawl horizontal building structures. FAC and Shambaugh also will join forces to advocate for building codes requiring the adoption of air management technologies proven to enhance firefighter safety and productivity, such as FARS (firefighter air replenishment systems).“Shambaugh and Sons is honored to be part of the Firefighter Air Coalition's noble mission to raise awareness of today's advanced air supply and resupply strategies,” said Ryan Schwartz, F.A.R.S. Business Leader, Shambaugh & Sons.“These new strategies and innovative technologies are mission-critical to firefighters answering the call at the complex, outsized building structures increasingly characteristic of both the rural and urban landscape.”“The Firefighter Air Coalition welcomes a new ally to our campaign: Shambaugh & Son,” said Mike Gagliano, president of the Firefighter Air Coalition.“The technological advancements that Shambaugh has embraced, such as firefighter air replenishment systems (FARS) are instrumental to modern firefighting strategies. Without air, there is no fight. And more air is a critical component for search, rescue and the firefight in these big box and high-rise structures swallowing our landscape today.”Training is KeyShambaugh joins FAC and its sponsoring partners Johnson Controls/Rescue Air , Bauer Compressors , Lifeline Fire Hose, Arctic Compressor at upcoming training events that will also highlight cutting-edge tools and software designed to improve response times, enhance communication on the fireground, and provide real-time data to command units.FAC training focus is focused on air management in operations, strategy and tactics to enhance firefighters' ability to operate in hazardous environments, reduce the risk of toxic smoke exposures and ensure that firefighters maintain peak performance during extended operations.Knowledge is Power, to a PointIt is generally agreed that knowledge of air management procedures and air supply is vital for protecting firefighters. But without a reliable air supply, a firefighter's operational time is severely limited, increasing the risk of toxic exposure or asphyxiation. Innovations and best practices in air management can make the difference between life and death, for civilians and firefighters. Simply stated –without air, firefighters can't do their job. More Air, More TimeAbout the Firefighter Air CoalitionThe Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) serves as a dedicated advocacy organization focused on enhancing firefighter education and training. It emphasizes the implementation of best practices in air management across tactics, operations, and strategies. The coalition also addresses associated technologies pertinent to air resupply, aiming to improve citizen safety and prolong the lives of firefighters, while integrating relevant scientific research and findings.

