Hypothyroidism Market Poised For Significant Growth By 2032, Projects Delveinsight

DelveInsight's"Hypothyroidism Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hypothyroidism, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hypothyroidism market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hypothyroidism Market Report:

. The Hypothyroidism market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

. Subclinical hypothyroidism occurs when TSH levels are elevated between 4.5 and 10 mU/L, with normal free T4 levels. Overt hypothyroidism is defined by TSH levels greater than 10 mU/L. In community-based studies, the prevalence of overt hypothyroidism is estimated at 2–4 per 1,000 people.

. When subclinical hypothyroidism cases are included, the prevalence of hypothyroidism is estimated to be over 50 per 1,000 people. The overall prevalence of all cases of hypothyroidism is estimated to be around 10 per 1,000 people.

. In May 2024, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Selpercatinib for pediatric patients with advanced or metastatic thyroid cancer with a RET mutation and other related conditions. In April 2024, Ascendis Pharma's palopegteriparatide received FDA approval for hypoparathyroidism in adults and will be marketed as Yorvipath.

. Emerging therapies for subclinical hypothyroidism include Levothyroxine and others.

. Key companies in the subclinical hypothyroidism space include Spectrix Therapeutics LLC, Synthonics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Diurnal Group Plc, Kashiv BioSciences LLC, Sention Therapeutics LLC, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., and others.

Hypothyroidism Overview

Hypothyroidism is when the thyroid gland produces insufficient thyroid hormones, slowing down the body's metabolism. It is commonly caused by autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto's thyroiditis, but can also result from iodine deficiency, thyroid surgery, or certain medications. Symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, cold intolerance, constipation, dry skin, hair loss, and depression. Hypothyroidism is diagnosed through elevated levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and low levels of thyroid hormones (T3 and T4). It can be classified into subclinical hypothyroidism, where TSH levels are high but free T4 remains normal, and overt hypothyroidism, where both TSH and T4 levels are low. Treatment typically involves thyroid hormone replacement therapy, which helps manage symptoms and prevent complications such as heart disease and infertility.

Hypothyroidism Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hypothyroidism Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hypothyroidism market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hypothyroidism market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hypothyroidism Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hypothyroidism Therapies and Key Companies

. Levothyroxine: AbbVie

Hypothyroidism Market Strengths

. Rising cases of hypothyroidism due to aging populations and improved diagnostics.

. A wide range of therapies, including synthetic hormones and innovative treatments.

Hypothyroidism Market Opportunities

. Development of targeted therapies for better patient outcomes.

. Increased awareness and screenings for earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Scope of the Hypothyroidism Market Report

. Study Period: 2019–2032

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Hypothyroidism Companies: Spectrix Therapeutics LLC, Synthonics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Diurnal Group Plc, Kashiv BioSciences LLC, Sention Therapeutics LLC, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., and others.

. Key Hypothyroidism Therapies: Levothyroxine and others.

. Hypothyroidism Therapeutic Assessment: Hypothyroidism currently marketed and Hypothyroidism emerging therapies

. Hypothyroidism Market Dynamics: Hypothyroidism market drivers and Hypothyroidism market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Hypothyroidism Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hypothyroidism Market Access and Reimbursement

