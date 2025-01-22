HR Acuity Continues Momentum, Expanding Category Leadership In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity , the enterprise leader in case management and investigations software, announced today its 2024 accomplishments, most notably the continued expansion of its customer portfolio across all industries-including many Fortune 500 companies.

"Prioritizing employee relations is fundamental to building resilient organizations, especially in times of economic uncertainty, workforce transitions, and shifting employee expectations. At HR Acuity, we are proud to be the trusted partner that empowers employee relations teams with consistency, trust, and data-driven insights every step of the way," said Deb Muller, CEO, HR Acuity. "Over the next 12 months, ER will be the definitive force behind creating trust, fostering belonging, and adapting to the challenges and complexities of the modern workplace."

In 2024, HR Acuity:



Launched HR Acuity's next generation platform, elevating employee relations and investigations. The platform features a powerful new analytics suite to drive strategic decision-making, responsible AI, and an enhanced user interface.

Was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the third time, demonstrating accelerated growth and industry excellence.

Earned more than 73 awards from G2 , the largest software marketplace, including leader badges in Enterprise HR Case Management, Investigations, and HR Analytics.

Earned Great Place to WorkTM certification for the 5th year in a row , including being named to Fortune's Best Small and Medium Workplaces for Women (#14), Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Technology (#33), Best Small Workplaces (#58) and Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York (#50).

Hosted more than 120 global employee relations leaders at the Employee Relations Roundtable in Denver, a multi-day event where senior employee relations leaders gather to discuss trends shaping the future of employee relations.

Established strategic partnerships with leading human capital management companies, such as Workday whose partnership integrates HR Acuity's best-in-class incident and investigations management technology. Featured in national media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Fortune's CHRO Daily, AXIOS, and Politico , contributing data and insights for in-depth reporting on employee relations and the workplace.

As a category-leading software as a service (SaaS) company, HR Acuity boasts a growing customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises, including LinkedIn, Lyft, and Verizon. HR Acuity is the founder of empowERTM , a growing community of more than 6,000 employee relations, investigations, human resources and compliance professionals. The company publishes its annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study , covering over 9 million employees. It is the creator of ER/Q , the first-ever maturity model for employee relations, and its latest research, Rethinking Employee Experience: Four Critical Overlooked Moments .

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people.

For more information, visit hracuity or follow us on LinkedIn .

