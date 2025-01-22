RESTRUCTURING EXPERT DON HARER JOINS PALADIN MANAGEMENT AS PARTNER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Don is an leader known for his deep knowledge and experience, 25-year track record of success, and ability to build trusted client relationships," said Scott Avila , Founder of Paladin. "As Paladin continues to grow, I am confident Don will be a major asset to our team. He is aligned with our core values of providing clients and partners with the highest level of service, expertise and creative solutions to address complex challenges, create and operational stability, and build lasting value."

Harer has led high-stakes engagements in both advisory and interim management roles, including serving in the capacities of Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He has worked across a vast array of industries collaborating with leadership teams to design and execute restructuring plans, optimize operations, and "right size" balance sheets.

"Paladin has built a reputation for best-in-class advisory services designed specifically for middle-market companies facing organizational, operational or financial challenges," said Harer. "I'm proud to be joining such a talented team – one that understands how to prioritize the needs of clients, offering unique solutions and high-value initiatives to maximize outcomes."

Prior to joining Paladin, Harer was a Managing Director at FTI Consulting where he guided clients through several large, complex Chapter 11 proceedings, as well as served as CRO and other interim management.

Harer, a U.S. Army veteran from the Signal and Artillery Corps, received a B.S. in Accounting from Northern Illinois University and an M.B.A. in Corporate Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP).

About Paladin Management

Founded in 2019, Paladin Management provides a range of middle-market services across restructuring, transaction advisory, performance improvement, strategic communications and strategic advisory. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Annapolis and Los Angeles.

