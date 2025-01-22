Axalta And Dürr Partner On Automotive Digital Paint Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic agreement brings together a leading coatings and a leading robotics company

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, and Dürr Systems AG, a leading mechanical and engineering firm, have entered into a partnership to provide a digital paint solution, combining Axalta's NextJetTM with Dürr's robotics integration.









Digital paint, also referred to as overspray-free application, is an advanced paint application that allows for precise paint placement. Under the terms of the agreement, Dürr will serve as the robotics integrator for Axalta NextJetTM for light vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).

“The maskless application of paint for tutone and graphics takes collaboration,” said Hadi Awada, President, Global Mobility Coatings, Axalta.“Through our partnership with Dürr, we can better serve OEM customers, building on Axalta's coatings know-how and Dürr's robotics integration. Together we are driving the future of digital paint technology.”

Dr. Lars Friedrich, CEO, Dürr Systems AG, added“We are excited to collaborate with Axalta on the next generation of digital paint. As a pioneer in the field of overspray-free application, Dürr understands the requirements that OEMs demand for individual designs on their vehicles. This agreement will enable our joint technology to come faster to market and meet the needs of our customers.”

This partnership leverages the digital paint expertise Axalta and Dürr have each cultivated over recent years. In 2023, Axalta and Xaar announced their digital paint partnership that brought their unique capabilities together to offer solutions to light vehicle OEMs. Xaar will continue to be an integral part of the digital paint solutions that Axalta and Dürr will offer to the OEM market.

Demonstrations with Axalta NextJetTM on Dürr robotics have already begun at Dürr's test center in Bietigheim, Germany. OEMs can reach out to their Dürr or Axalta representative for more information.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and @axalta on X.

About Dürr Group

The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with particular expertise in the technology fields of automation, digitalization, and energy efficiency. Its products, systems, and services enable highly efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes for various industries. As of January 1, 2025, the former divisions Paint and Final Assembly Systems and Application Technology were merged to form the new Automotive division and to operate as Dürr Systems AG. The focus is on the planning and construction of paint shops as well as robots and products for the automated application of paint, sealants, and adhesives. Final assembly, testing, and filling technology for the automotive industry are further pillars of the company. In 2023, the Dürr Group generated sales of €4.6 billion. The Dürr Group has around 20,000 employees and 141 business locations in 33 countries. For more information visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

