SHAKE IT OFF DISCUSSES JAMES DEAN's LEGACY AND AUTISM AWARENESS

JASON COLAVITO & MATTHEW KENSLOW ON SHAKE IT OFF POSTER

LUCAS FERRARA & MERT ROBERTS ON SHOW POSTER

Hollywood legend James Dean's secrets are revealed, and the challenges of living with a disability are examined.

- Lucas A. Ferrara, co-HostNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the next episode of SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE , authors JASON COLAVITO and MATTHEW KENSLOW, join Mert Roberts and Lucas A. Ferrara on AM970 's hottest new talk show.▫️Jason Colavito has written thirty-six books, which focus on debunking fringe theories and alternative archaeology, particularly those related to ancient history and extraterrestrials. He often explores the connections between history, science, and pop culture. His latest work,“Jimmy: The Secret Life of James Dean,” provides an in-depth reassessment of the iconic actor's life. Jason examines the actor's life and legacy, focusing on Dean's experiences and identity as a queer man.▫️Matthew Kenslow has authored two books that provide insights into the challenges of living with a disability and discovering one's purpose. His latest release,“Unstoppable,” chronicles his teaching journey and details his life mission to help and inspire others. Today, over a million people follow Matthew on social media, where he encourages everyone to embrace their unique gifts and relentlessly pursue their dreams.▫️Join Jason, Matthew, and the entire SHAKE IT OFF team - Sunday, January 26, 2025, from 7-9 PM (Eastern) - by tuning in to AM970 radio (if you're in the New York Tri-State area), or you can listen to the broadcast here:▫️Should you miss the live program, catch them 24/7 on your favorite“podcatcher” of choice - including, Amazon, Apple, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube, among others.▫️We'll heal all that irks you. Or... we'll just irk you a heck of a lot more!

PROMO FOR JAN 26 , 2025 SHOW WITH JASON COLAVITO + MATTHEW KENSLOW

