Kick Off The Jeopardy! Tournament Of Champions January 24 On Tunein

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The top three seeded champions square off in an audio-only game premiering exclusively on TuneIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world's leader in live audio, announced today in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television the premiere of the Jeopardy! of Champions Exhibition Game premiering exclusively on TuneIn for free. TuneIn will host an exhibition game featuring the top three seeded Jeopardy! champions from the past season ahead of their appearances in the highly-anticipated 2025 Tournament of Champions. The exhibition game will stream live on Jeopardy! Radio on TuneIn on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on demand after the premiere.

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Exhibition Game features this tournament's top champions, Adriana Harmeyer (15 wins), Isaac Hirsch (9 wins) and Drew Basile (7 wins), who will all be seeded directly into the semifinal round of the Tournament of Champions. The players will battle it out for bragging rights in the exhibition game before going up against the other players in the tournament.

“The Tournament of Champions is always full of surprises, so this matchup gives this season's top-ranked champions a chance to face off and test their skills against each other ahead of the tournament,” said Sally Umsted, Vice President of Consumer Products and Licensing for Sony Pictures Television.“By teaming up with TuneIn, fans can experience even more of the excitement around the tournament and hear some of their favorite players compete for fun.”

In addition to premiering the new exhibition game, Sony Pictures Television and TuneIn are extending their partnership to continue exclusive distribution of fan favorites, Jeopardy! Radio and Jeopardy! Radio Classic, through TuneIn. Jeopardy! Radio is a stream curated by the show's producers that features the greatest and most memorable episodes of Jeopardy! and a Jeopardy!-style quiz game that allows listeners to test their knowledge. Jeopardy! Radio Classics is another 24/7 stream that covers nearly 40 years of gameplay that lets listeners play at home and on the go to see how they stack up against contestants from decades past. Fans can enjoy commercial-free access to Jeopardy! Radio and Jeopardy! Radio Classics with TuneIn Premium.

“The fast-paced gameplay of Jeopardy! is perfect for audio and continues to be a fan favorite of our listeners year-over-year,” said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer at TuneIn.“Our extended partnership with Sony Pictures Television lets us continue to bring 24/7 access to America's Favorite Quiz Show, as well as debut new, never-televised content like the Tournament of Champions Exhibition Game.”

Listeners can stream the Tournament of Champions Exhibition Game on Jeopardy! Radio on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. ET here .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Jeopardy!:

JEOPARDY! , America's Favorite Quiz ShowTM, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 45 Emmy® Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show and received a Peabody Award for“celebrating and rewarding knowledge.” JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both units of Paramount.

About Sony Pictures Television:

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

