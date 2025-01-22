Avawatz Combines AI Innovation With Everyday Safety In New Investment Opportunity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For years, AvaWatz has demonstrated the unparalleled reliability of its AI solutions in defense and security settings. The company's funding from agencies like the U.S. Department of Defense and Homeland Security underscores its strategic importance. Now, AvaWatz is leveraging its advanced threat detection and behavioral analysis capabilities to revolutionize consumer applications, creating safer environments for everyday life.

"Imagine receiving detailed, automated care summaries about your child's day at daycare, including safety observations and developmental milestones, all while safeguarding their privacy," said Rajini Anachi, Founder/CEO of AvaWatz. "By adapting our military-grade computer vision technologies, we're bringing this level of innovation to schools, hospitals, and family settings."

This new consumer-focused initiative demonstrates AvaWatz's commitment to using AI to address challenges beyond defense, empowering parents, caregivers, and families with actionable insights and enhanced safety.

AvaWatz's latest crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder will contribute to:



Enhancing proven AI capabilities

Expanding commercial applications, including family-oriented solutions

Forging strategic partnerships Scaling the expert team

"This campaign marks a pivotal moment in AvaWatz's journey," added Rajini Anachi. "By uniting with investors who share our vision, we can accelerate the development of technologies that redefine safety and security in both public and private sectors."

About AvaWatz

AvaWatz is an AI company specializing in advanced vision/perception, decision-making, and cooperative navigation for task execution using machine learning and physics-based algorithmic technologies. AvaWatz platform drives adaptive autonomous robotic systems built around a Detect-Decide-Act paradigm. AvaWatz provides End-to-End private/hybrid Cloud-based SaaS and real-time Edge AI solutions to public and private sector markets.

