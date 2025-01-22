TCL And Pubmatic Join Forces To Drive Demand And Efficiency In Streaming Live Sports Advertising

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCL, a leading global television brand and PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent company delivering digital advertising's of the future, today announced a new partnership designed to enhance programmatic advertising for live sports. This new partnership will connect TCL's premium programmatic streaming inventory, including and CBS Sports, with PubMatic's integrated to drive demand and efficiency. TCL will tap into PubMatic's advanced platform to maximize the value of its premium inventory and robust audiences.

“TCL provides access to a highly engaged audience of sports enthusiasts,” Jeremy Straight, VP, Global GM of TCL Ads.“This partnership with PubMatic allows advertisers to leverage our premium inventory, including our ad-supported TCL tv+ app that brings the NFL Channel, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, FIFA and Golf Pass to over 24 million viewers , to connect with this valuable audience in a more targeted and effective way.”

Abbie Reichner, Regional VP, Customer Success, CTV at PubMatic, added,“PubMatic has achieved remarkable growth in connected TV, partnering with some of the most popular streamers and with monetized CTV impressions soaring over 100% year-over-year for three consecutive quarters. This partnership with TCL amplifies our reach, integrating their premium inventory with our expertise in curation and supply path optimization. Together, we empower advertisers to connect with highly engaged audiences, delivering precision and efficiency across the dynamic live sports digital ecosystem.”

Now, through this partnership, an advertiser targeting passionate NFL or sports fans can optimize their campaigns by reaching highly engaged viewers using TCL devices to watch live sporting events like NFL Playoffs or the upcoming Super Bowl, which is expected to reach an incredible 200.5 million US adults1 (with 36% of that audience accessing the game via streaming apps). 2 With PubMatic's advanced and privacy-safe targeting capabilities, advertisers can refine their audience by demographics, interests, and even past viewing behavior, ensuring their messages resonate with the most receptive viewers.

Key benefits of the partnership include:



Enhanced Targeting : By integrating TCL's viewership data and premium inventory with PubMatic's robust privacy-safe targeting capabilities and curated audiences, advertisers can reach highly engaged sports fans with unprecedented precision.



Supply Path Optimization : PubMatic's advanced SPO technology will streamline the ad buying process, reducing latency and improving campaign performance.

Advanced Measurement : Closed-loop reporting across the entire marketing funnel will provide advertisers with valuable insights into campaign effectiveness.



This partnership launches as a featured highlight of PubMatic's Live Sports HQ – a curation and content hub for advertisers looking to maximize campaigns across live sports and sports-related omnichannel opportunities. The Live Sports HQ on PubMatic.com will offer innovative solutions, partnerships, exclusive auction packages and relevant insights for advertisers.

The digital live sports landscape presents a significant opportunity for CTV partnerships. According to eMarketer, Digital US viewership surpassed traditional pay TV for the first time in 2024, with 114.1 million people projected to watch live sports digitally next year compared to 82.0 million via television. This shift underscores the growing importance of digital platforms like CTVs for reaching engaged sports audiences. By partnering with leading CTV providers like TCL and technology platforms like PubMatic, brands and marketers can capitalize on this dynamic shift, ensuring their campaigns reach the expanding audience of digital live sports viewers.

For more information about how this partnership can benefit your advertising strategy, visit PubMatic's website or contact our sales team:

About TCL:

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more.

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Press Contact:

Ashley Jacobson, Director of Corporate Marketing

...

Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic

...

(917) 826-1103

1 (National Retail Foundation, n.d.)

2 (Adtaxi, n.d.)