Trump Rekindles Hope For A US-China Trade Deal

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Many were bracing for an immediate and harsh escalation of US-China trade tensions upon Donald Trump's return to the White House on January 20.

For months, his campaign rhetoric had hinted at aggressive measures targeting Chinese exports, with some fearing tariffs as high as 60% on goods flowing from the world's second-largest into American markets.

But his opening moves, though disruptive, were not the sledgehammer many had anticipated. Instead, they signaled a potential path toward negotiation, leaving room for cautious optimism in Beijing and among certain watchers.

The initial volley-a 10% tariff threat linked to China's role in America's opioid crisis, particularly in relation to fentanyl-was enough to rattle markets. The CSI 300 index fell by 1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 1.6%, and the offshore renminbi weakened slightly against the dollar.

Yet, the threatened measures paled in comparison to the blanket 25% tariffs Trump announced for Mexico and Canada. For Beijing, it seems that this restraint is a signal that the door to dialogue remains open, at least for now.

Trump's initial moves suggest a calculated strategy. By pairing the tariff threat with an investigation into China's broader trade practices, he has given both sides room to maneuver.

While this approach is unlikely to erase the deep mistrust that has built up over years of economic competition, it does create an opening for constructive talks. Beijing, accustomed to Trump's erratic style, is no doubt taking note of this measured prelude.