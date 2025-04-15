Air India Chennai-Delhi Flight Delayed Over Technical Snag Passengers Deboarded

MENAFN - Live Mint) A technical snag caused a delay for Air India's Chennai-Delhi flight, leading to passengers being deboarded after one hour, reported NDTV.

The delay in the Delhi-bound flight caused inconvenience among passengers. The flight was scheduled to take off at 11:20 am on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. However, the passengers were deboarded after an hour later. Passengers expect that they can board the next flight at 4 pm.

The airline informed the passengers that equipment had to arrive from Delhi to fix the technical snag. However, some passengers are sceptical about boarding the same flight over safety concerns. They have also been given an option to take a different flight. The airline has not yet provided any official update on the flight delay.

Air India flight delay comes after more than 450 flights were delayed, and many flights were cancelled last week due to congestion in Delhi, reported PTI.

Social media platforms were filled with images and videos of passengers waiting at the Delhi airport showing the chaos and inconveniences caused to travellers. Services at Delhi Airport were disrupted after a severe dust storm and rainfall affected flight operations, leading to many delays and diversions.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) addressed the issues, stating that flight operations were gradually improving.

"Our on-ground teams and all stakeholders are working together to minimise any inconvenience to passengers," DIAL said in a post on X.

Due to severe weather conditions, Air India informed passengers about the delay in flights.

“Air India advises passengers flying today to/from Delhi to expect potential disruptions due to heavy dusty winds forecast,” the airline said on X.

Similarly Indigo in a post on X said,“Please expect a wait while flying to/from Delhi due to the ongoing air traffic congestion. We'll get you moving as soon as we receive the final nod."