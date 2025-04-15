Fatima Sana Shaikh Finally Opens Up About Her ‘Love Affair’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has finally opened up about romance in her life and revealed she is having a full-blown affair with sarees.

Fatima took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome picture of herself looking stunning in a saree. The actress looks every inch gorgeous dressed in the nine-yard wonder with a V-necked blouse and earrings.

She captioned the post,“I have a full blown love affair with sarees And @raw_mango keeps the spark alive.”

On the work front, Fatima, who was last seen on screen in the biographical war drama film“Sam Bahadur,” based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, will next be seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu's anthology, Metro...In Dino'. The release date of the film was announced on March 12.

Along with Fatima, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The makers had made the announcement on Instagram, and it read,“When love, fate, and city life collide, magic is bound to happen! #Metro...In Dino brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you.”

“Metro... In Dino” is the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's previous critically acclaimed hit film Life in a... Metro, which was released in 2007. The anthology will feature four different heartwarming stories of contemporary couples. She will also be seen in“Ul Jalool Ishq” alongside Vijay Varma.

Talking about the actress, Fatima began her acting career as a child artist in the 1997 movie 'Ishq,' a romantic masala film directed by Indra Kumar, starring Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol in the lead roles.

The 33-year-old actress also featured as a child actor in the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Chachi 420.' Directed by Kamal, the film was an official remake of the 1996 Tamil movie 'Avvai Shanmughi.' It featured Haasan, Nassar, Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal, Rajendranath Zutshi, and Ayesha Jhulka.

As a child artist, she worked in movies like 'Bade Dilwala,' 'Khoobsurat,' and 'One 2 Ka 4.'

She gained recognition for her portrayal of freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat in the 2016 biographical sports drama film 'Dangal,' directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by

The film features Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat and Sanya Malhotra as Babita Phogat.

After which, she was seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan,' 'Bittoo Boss,' 'Akaash Vani,' 'Ludo,' 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari,' 'Ajeeb Daastaans,' 'Thar,' and 'Dhak Dhak.'