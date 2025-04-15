Trump's In-The-Know Plan To Demolish The US Economy

MENAFN - Asia Times) The press daily reports ever louder shrieks of concern that Trump's actions – tariffs, deportations, chainsaw destruction of federal agencies by people barely out of their teens – risk causing a worldwide economic crash.

The naïve shriekers Bill Ackman , Larry Fink , Larry Summers and countless others don't yet realize that there's no risk: it's the guaranteed end state of a plan that Trump developed before the election – but has never publicly revealed.

We now know this from a 64-minute“infomercial” released on April 1 by stock promoter Porter Stansberry in the form of a staged interview with well-known Trump insider and investment advisor Brad Thomas .

His most compelling takeaway:“It's actually the left-wing media who've got the most accurate read on his plans . . . They're actually right: Trump does want to destroy the economy” (minute 14:30 of the video stream).

Thomas identifies himself as a“dyed in the wool Trump loyalist” and a trusted advisor for many years who has been closely involved with Trump's real estate interests. He discussed the demolition plan with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Basic to the plan he reveals is Trump's having recognized that correcting America's impossibly unsustainable finances must produce colossal losses one way or another no matter who is in charge. Trump and his close personal advisors drew two conclusions.

First, it is better to execute“a controlled demolition of the financial markets” comparable to a controlled forest burn to“get rid of dead wood” than to permit a haphazard collapse as in previous depressions. Second, it is better to front-run the inevitable crash so as to place the blame squarely on his predecessor.